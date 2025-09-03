BMW unveils electric cars with "super brain" to challenge Chinese rivals

$41.370.05
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests Suspect
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
Demanding and financially literate: how "Generation Z" challenges the banking sector
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General Staff
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the President
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperation
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence online
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
BMW unveils electric cars with "super brain" to challenge Chinese rivals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

BMW introduces the new iX3 electric crossover on the Neue Klasse platform, featuring "super brains" and software. This is an ambitious attempt to challenge Chinese competitors and Tesla.

BMW unveils electric cars with "super brain" to challenge Chinese rivals

BMW is betting on software-driven electric vehicles and "super-brains" in one of the most ambitious attempts by traditional automakers to challenge Chinese competitors and Tesla. This is reported by The Washington Times, writes UNN.

Details

The new BMW iX3 electric crossover, which will be unveiled on Friday ahead of the Munich Motor Show, will be the first to be developed on the long-awaited Neue Klasse platform. Over the next two years, 40 more new models and updates will appear as BMW fundamentally changes its approach to designing, manufacturing, and selling cars.

With the Neue Klasse platform, we are taking a big leap forward in all key technological areas. The new BMW iX3 will set a benchmark in our industry.

- said CEO Oliver Zipse.

The BMW iX3 will be one of a series of so-called "software-defined vehicles" to be shown in Munich. In these, a central computer system replaces hardware as the car's main function.

Traditional automakers from Europe, the US, and Japan have long lagged behind Elon Musk's Tesla and a new generation of Chinese manufacturers such as Xiaomi and Xpeng in software development.

BMW unveiled the concept of the Neue Klasse platform back in 2021 and has spent more than 10 billion euros on developing these technologies.

Bernstein analyst Stephen Reitman said the new platform could be a "huge breakthrough" for BMW.

"You could say that BMW is putting everything on the line by betting on the success of the Neue Klasse," he said after a recent preview of the new technologies. A successful launch, he said, "could significantly change the future of the automotive industry" and the perception of Western automakers' ability to compete in software.

Tesla fails in India, receiving only about 600 orders since launch - Bloomberg02.09.25, 09:43 • 4178 views

BMW says the new technology will provide more than 20 times the computing power of current cars and significantly reduce the complexity of the car's electronics.

In addition to increased electric range — up to 800 km, and faster charging (adding more than 350 km of range in 10 minutes), the Neue Klasse fleet will be powered by four "super-brains" that significantly improve internal communication in the car, multimedia, automated driving, and other functions.

The transition to software-driven cars will allow manufacturers to update cars even after they are sold to customers and offer new services that are expected to create additional revenue streams.

In addition to the new generation of electric vehicles, this platform will also be the basis for future ICE and hybrid models.

BMW Group sets new sales record for electrified vehicles29.08.25, 10:43 • 2784 views

The German automaker, which also owns the Rolls-Royce and Mini brands, has long been cautious about the pace of the transition to electric vehicles, adhering to a multi-energy approach.

Despite this, BMW's electric vehicle sales have grown — battery-powered cars accounted for about 18% of total deliveries in the first half of the year. For comparison, Mercedes-Benz had 8%, and Volkswagen had 11%.

However, even with the progress of the Neue Klasse platform, it remains unclear whether BMW will be able to close the gap with Chinese competitors. Traditional manufacturers are also at a disadvantage because Chinese companies can produce electric vehicles much cheaper.

However, BMW management assures that the new platform will allow for continued improvement not only of software but also of battery technologies.

Unlike competitors such as VW, BMW does not produce its own battery cells but conducts research in battery chemistry and collaborates with companies, including China's CATL, to create new batteries.

Martin Schuster, BMW's vice president of battery cell development, told the Financial Times that the company has been able to reduce production costs by up to 50% for the new generation of cylindrical lithium-ion batteries.

While this does not yet make electric vehicles as profitable as gasoline cars, Schuster noted that the new battery system allows for adapting cell formats if they prove to be better than current ones.

Toyota demonstrates record sales growth for the seventh consecutive month28.08.25, 13:47 • 2663 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World Technologies Auto
Electricity
Tesla, Inc.
Volkswagen
Financial Times
Munich
Elon Musk