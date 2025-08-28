$41.320.08
Toyota demonstrates record sales growth for the seventh consecutive month

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Toyota's global sales in July grew by 4.8% thanks to electric vehicles and hybrids. Car production increased by 5.3%.

Toyota demonstrates record sales growth for the seventh consecutive month

Global sales of Japanese auto giant Toyota in July showed record growth, which has continued for the seventh consecutive month, thanks to high demand for electric and hybrid models in North America and China. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the company, 899,449 vehicles were sold in July, which is 4.8% more than in the same period last year. This is a new record for this month. Car production increased by 5.3%, showing a record value for July for the second month in a row.

Berkshire increased its stake in Japan's Mitsubishi to over 10%28.08.25, 11:45 • 3092 views

Sales growth was supported not only by popular hybrid and electric models, but also by the luxury brand Lexus, which is part of Toyota's portfolio. Increased demand in North America and China became a key factor that allowed the company to strengthen its position in the global automotive market.

Toyota continues to expand the production of electric vehicles and hybrids, responding to the global trend of transitioning to more environmentally friendly vehicles and strengthening its position among the leaders of the global automotive industry.

Recall

The European car market showed the largest growth in 15 months, increasing sales by 5.9% in July. The growth is driven by demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, while Tesla is losing market share.

