Ukrainians bought over 5,000 used cars from the USA in August: the most popular models

Over the past month, Ukrainians purchased almost 5.1 thousand used cars imported from the USA, which is 6% more than in July. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.

The largest share of this number (46%) are electric vehicles. Gasoline cars accounted for 40%. Hybrid cars account for 7%. Diesel cars - 4%. Cars with HBO - 3% - the message says.

It is noted that the average age of used "Americans" that replenished the Ukrainian car fleet last month is 5.3 years.

The top five used cars manufactured in the USA include:

TESLA Model Y - 812 units;

TESLA Model 3 - 639 units;

FORD Escape - 383 units;

NISSAN Rogue - 263 units;

TESLA Model S - 239 units.

