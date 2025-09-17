Ukrainians bought over 5,000 used cars from the USA in August: the most popular models
Kyiv • UNN
Last month, Ukrainians bought almost 5,100 used cars from the USA, which is 6% more than in July. The average age of these cars is 5.3 years, and 46% of them are electric vehicles.
Over the past month, Ukrainians purchased almost 5.1 thousand used cars imported from the USA, which is 6% more than in July. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.
The largest share of this number (46%) are electric vehicles. Gasoline cars accounted for 40%. Hybrid cars account for 7%. Diesel cars - 4%. Cars with HBO - 3%
It is noted that the average age of used "Americans" that replenished the Ukrainian car fleet last month is 5.3 years.
The top five used cars manufactured in the USA include:
- TESLA Model Y - 812 units;
- TESLA Model 3 - 639 units;
- FORD Escape - 383 units;
- NISSAN Rogue - 263 units;
- TESLA Model S - 239 units.
