Exclusive
05:30 AM • 5314 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
02:27 AM • 3264 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 45430 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 70946 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 39485 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 54852 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 77062 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 29864 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 57781 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 38026 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
Ukrainians bought over 5,000 used cars from the USA in August: the most popular models

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2250 views

Last month, Ukrainians bought almost 5,100 used cars from the USA, which is 6% more than in July. The average age of these cars is 5.3 years, and 46% of them are electric vehicles.

Ukrainians bought over 5,000 used cars from the USA in August: the most popular models

Over the past month, Ukrainians purchased almost 5.1 thousand used cars imported from the USA, which is 6% more than in July. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.

The largest share of this number (46%) are electric vehicles. Gasoline cars accounted for 40%. Hybrid cars account for 7%. Diesel cars - 4%. Cars with HBO - 3%

- the message says.

It is noted that the average age of used "Americans" that replenished the Ukrainian car fleet last month is 5.3 years.

The top five used cars manufactured in the USA include:

  • TESLA Model Y - 812 units;
    • TESLA Model 3 - 639 units;
      • FORD Escape - 383 units;
        • NISSAN Rogue - 263 units;
          • TESLA Model S - 239 units.

            Ukraine doubled electric car imports in August: how much the budget received from customs clearance16.09.25, 17:45 • 2510 views

            Olga Rozgon

            EconomyAuto
            Electricity
            Tesla Model Y
            United States
            Ukraine