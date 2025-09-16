Ukraine doubled electric car imports in August: how much the budget received from customs clearance

$41.230.05
Exclusive
03:22 PM • 628 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 3098 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
12:18 PM • 11138 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activists
10:17 AM • 19959 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 33577 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 20161 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 32315 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 32254 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 15755 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 36420 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Publications
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
03:22 PM • 644 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 33583 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 32319 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
Ukraine doubled electric car imports in August: how much the budget received from customs clearance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

In August 2025, Ukraine imported 9,274 electric vehicles, more than double last year's figure. The state received UAH 31.9 million to the budget from the import of these cars.

Ukraine doubled electric car imports in August: how much the budget received from customs clearance

In August 2025, more than 9,000 electric vehicles were imported into Ukraine, which is twice as many as last year. Of these, almost 2,000 were new and more than 7,000 were used, the State Customs Service reported, according to UNN.

In August 2025, 9,274 electric vehicles were imported into our country, which is more than double the figure for the same month last year (4,146 cars). According to customs statistics, 1,997 imported electric vehicles were new, and another 7,277 were brought from the secondary market.

- the post says.

As the customs service indicates, this demonstrates stable demand for both cheaper used cars and new electric cars.

The total customs value of electric vehicles imported into Ukraine in August of this year amounted to almost UAH 8.1 billion, while in August 2024, this figure was UAH 3.8 billion.

When importing these cars last month, the state budget received UAH 31.9 million, while in August 2024 - UAH 12.6 million.

- customs officers note.

Ukrainians bought over 2,400 Chinese cars in August, 42% more than last year - UkrAutoprom16.09.25, 12:28 • 1464 views

Alona Utkina

EconomyAuto
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
State Customs Service of Ukraine
Ukraine