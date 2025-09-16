Ukraine doubled electric car imports in August: how much the budget received from customs clearance

In August 2025, more than 9,000 electric vehicles were imported into Ukraine, which is twice as many as last year. Of these, almost 2,000 were new and more than 7,000 were used, the State Customs Service reported, according to UNN.

In August 2025, 9,274 electric vehicles were imported into our country, which is more than double the figure for the same month last year (4,146 cars). According to customs statistics, 1,997 imported electric vehicles were new, and another 7,277 were brought from the secondary market. - the post says.

As the customs service indicates, this demonstrates stable demand for both cheaper used cars and new electric cars.

The total customs value of electric vehicles imported into Ukraine in August of this year amounted to almost UAH 8.1 billion, while in August 2024, this figure was UAH 3.8 billion.

When importing these cars last month, the state budget received UAH 31.9 million, while in August 2024 - UAH 12.6 million. - customs officers note.

