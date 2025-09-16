$41.280.03
Ukrainians bought over 2,400 Chinese cars in August, 42% more than last year - UkrAutoprom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

In August, Ukrainians purchased over 2,400 passenger cars from China, which is 42% more than in the same period last year. Most of them are new electric vehicles, accounting for 88% of the total.

Ukrainians bought over 2,400 Chinese cars in August, 42% more than last year - UkrAutoprom

In August, Ukrainians bought more than 2,400 passenger cars imported from China, which is 42% more than in the same period last year. This was reported by UkrAutoprom, writes UNN.

Details 

According to UkrAutoprom, in August, Ukrainians bought more than 2,400 passenger cars imported from China, which is 42% more than in the same month last year.

Of this number, the majority are new cars (2026 units, +52%), the rest are used (398 units, +7%). Most Chinese passenger cars in Ukraine are electric vehicles, their share is 88%.

Hyundai reports sharp 12% sales growth and significant contribution from electric cars15.09.25, 14:59 • 1866 views

Among new cars, the most popular models were: BYD Song Plus (361 units), VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX (206 units), HONDA eNS1 (202 units), BYD Sea Lion 07 (155 units) and AUDI Q4 (109 units).

In the used car segment, the sales leaders were ZEEKR 001 (33 units), BYD Sea Lion 07 (28 units), BYD Song Plus (26 units), POLESTAR 2 (19 units) and ZEEKR 7X (18 units).

The trend indicates the growing popularity of electric vehicles from China among Ukrainian buyers and a gradual shift of interest from traditional cars to electric transport.

Driver's license test in Ukraine updated: what changes are foreseen15.09.25, 13:01 • 9332 views

Stepan Haftko

