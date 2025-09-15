Driver's license test in Ukraine updated: what changes are foreseen

In Ukraine, changes have been made to the test questions for the theoretical exam to obtain a driver's license, the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported, writes UNN.

Details

Everyone who plans to become a driver must pass a theoretical exam at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center. You can prepare for it both independently and study the theoretical part of the training, including traffic rules, at a driving school.

"From September 12, the test questions for the theoretical exam have been updated," the report says.

As noted, the changes made are approved by the order of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and comply with the current Traffic Rules.

Updates concern:

road signs;

road markings;

basics of safe driving;

other provisions taken into account in the tests.

The theoretical exam consists of 20 questions, for which 20 minutes are given. Only 2 mistakes are allowed.

You can view the updated test tasks on the website of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

