Ford cuts 1,000 jobs in Germany due to low EV demand - Newsweek

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 2192 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
12:18 PM • 10476 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
10:17 AM • 19241 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 32752 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 19856 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 31847 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 31834 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 15674 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 36217 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
September 16, 06:54 AM • 23513 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.8m/s
29%
751mm
Popular news
Sikorski told Chinese Foreign Minister about the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and integritySeptember 16, 06:21 AM • 12401 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - NawrockiSeptember 16, 06:42 AM • 18423 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" droneSeptember 16, 07:02 AM • 26030 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - PoliticoSeptember 16, 07:25 AM • 30984 views
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response10:48 AM • 15434 views
Publications
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 10245 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 32749 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 31847 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matchesSeptember 16, 08:08 AM • 31834 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 36217 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Xi Jinping
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma02:15 PM • 922 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 10408 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 45793 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 44940 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 49661 views
Actual
The Guardian
TikTok
Mi-8
BM-30 Smerch
The New York Times

Ford cuts 1,000 jobs in Germany due to low EV demand - Newsweek

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Ford announced up to 1,000 job cuts at its Cologne plant due to significantly lower-than-forecast demand for electric vehicles in Europe. From January 2026, production at the plant will switch to a single-shift operation.

Ford cuts 1,000 jobs in Germany due to low EV demand - Newsweek

Automotive giant Ford has announced job cuts of up to 1,000 at its plant in Cologne, Germany. This is due to the fact that demand for electric vehicles in Europe "remains significantly lower than industry forecasts." This is reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

The company announced that production at the plant will switch to a "single-shift operation" starting in January 2026.

Despite the cuts, Ford remains one of the key employers in Europe's automotive industry. The company's latest decisions reflect how slow growth in demand for electric vehicles is affecting manufacturers' operations, while governments are pushing for a faster transition away from internal combustion engines.

Ukraine doubled electric car imports in August: how much the budget received from customs clearance16.09.25, 17:45 • 442 views

Ford has previously implemented large-scale restructuring plans in Germany. In November, the company stated that "unprecedented competitive, regulatory, and economic headwinds" forced it to cut its European workforce by 4,000 positions by the end of 2027, primarily in Germany and the UK. In early 2025, Ford also introduced reduced working hours at its Cologne plants, explaining this by "lower-than-expected demand for electric vehicles."

According to the Swedish publication Dagens, the company plans to stop production at its Saarlouis plant in Germany later this year.

In 2023, when Ford opened its Electric Vehicle Center in Cologne, industry expectations for new EV registrations in Europe were 35 percent

- the company notes. 

Consumers remain hesitant – not least because CO₂ emission regulations in Europe continue to change, and promised investments in charging infrastructure and buyer incentives have not been delivered 

- Ford added.

According to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), new car registrations in the EU in July decreased by 0.7% compared to the same month last year, with electric vehicles accounting for only 15.6% of the market. While this figure is higher than 12.5% in July 2024, it is still "far from the required level at this stage of the transition."

The company assures that it "constantly evaluates production volumes and makes adjustments to its production schedule based on market demand."

As a result, Ford will transition production at its Cologne plant to a single-shift operation starting in January 2026 

- the statement said.

We understand the impact of this on our employees and are committed to supporting those affected 

- the company added. 

Those affected by the cuts will be offered voluntary redundancy packages, but specific timelines for the completion of the process have not been announced.

Hyundai reports sharp 12% sales growth and significant contribution from electric cars15.09.25, 14:59 • 1930 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldAuto
Electricity
United Kingdom
Europe
Germany