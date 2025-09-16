Ford cuts 1,000 jobs in Germany due to low EV demand - Newsweek

Automotive giant Ford has announced job cuts of up to 1,000 at its plant in Cologne, Germany. This is due to the fact that demand for electric vehicles in Europe "remains significantly lower than industry forecasts." This is reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

The company announced that production at the plant will switch to a "single-shift operation" starting in January 2026.

Despite the cuts, Ford remains one of the key employers in Europe's automotive industry. The company's latest decisions reflect how slow growth in demand for electric vehicles is affecting manufacturers' operations, while governments are pushing for a faster transition away from internal combustion engines.

Ford has previously implemented large-scale restructuring plans in Germany. In November, the company stated that "unprecedented competitive, regulatory, and economic headwinds" forced it to cut its European workforce by 4,000 positions by the end of 2027, primarily in Germany and the UK. In early 2025, Ford also introduced reduced working hours at its Cologne plants, explaining this by "lower-than-expected demand for electric vehicles."

According to the Swedish publication Dagens, the company plans to stop production at its Saarlouis plant in Germany later this year.

In 2023, when Ford opened its Electric Vehicle Center in Cologne, industry expectations for new EV registrations in Europe were 35 percent - the company notes.

Consumers remain hesitant – not least because CO₂ emission regulations in Europe continue to change, and promised investments in charging infrastructure and buyer incentives have not been delivered - Ford added.

According to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), new car registrations in the EU in July decreased by 0.7% compared to the same month last year, with electric vehicles accounting for only 15.6% of the market. While this figure is higher than 12.5% in July 2024, it is still "far from the required level at this stage of the transition."

The company assures that it "constantly evaluates production volumes and makes adjustments to its production schedule based on market demand."

As a result, Ford will transition production at its Cologne plant to a single-shift operation starting in January 2026 - the statement said.

We understand the impact of this on our employees and are committed to supporting those affected - the company added.

Those affected by the cuts will be offered voluntary redundancy packages, but specific timelines for the completion of the process have not been announced.

