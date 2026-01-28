Extreme cold in the US is accompanied by a rare phenomenon of "frost quakes" - what is it?

Residents of Kentucky and surrounding regions are reporting loud explosions and slight ground tremors caused by anomalous frosts. Meteorologists have identified these phenomena as cryoseisms, or "frost quakes," which occur due to the rapid freezing of moisture in the ground. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Cryoseisms occur when moisture-saturated soil is suddenly exposed to extremely low temperatures. The water inside rapidly turns into ice and expands, creating critical pressure on the surrounding rocks. This leads to cracking of the ground, accompanied by sounds similar to explosions, and noticeable vibrations, which often frighten the population at night.

I think some people initially wonder if it was a tree exploding or something like that — noted Evan Webb, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Louisville.

He added that for regions like Kentucky, this phenomenon is rare, as it requires a specific combination of oversaturated soil and an instantaneous drop in temperature significantly below zero.

Risk assessment for the population

,The National Weather Service emphasizes that, despite the frightening acoustic effect, cryoseisms are mostly harmless to infrastructure and people. The main danger at the moment is not sound anomalies, but extremely low temperatures and wind, which threaten frostbite.

These loud explosions are not a paranormal phenomenon – they are cryoseisms (frost quakes)! — the agency's social media message reads.

Experts urge citizens to remain calm and focus on safety measures in severe cold conditions.