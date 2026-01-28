Extreme cold in the US is accompanied by a rare phenomenon of "frost quakes" - what is it?

$43.130.01
January 27, 05:43 PM • 15970 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 29223 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 24142 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 37354 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 24565 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 43540 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 23680 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 17849 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 37223 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 28308 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Popular news
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 13711 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 13486 views
Very good things are happening between Ukraine and Russia - TrumpJanuary 27, 06:25 PM • 5784 views
Murder of 4 police officers in Cherkasy region: a weapons cache and drugs found in the shooter's homePhotoJanuary 27, 07:27 PM • 6106 views
A series of explosions rocked Crimea: Kerch Bridge closed, airfields attacked - monitors10:31 PM • 5634 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 37356 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 29444 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 43542 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 44534 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 13491 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 13716 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 21671 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 26296 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 33819 views
Extreme cold in the US is accompanied by a rare phenomenon of "frost quakes" - what is it?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

In the United States of America, snowy weather and frosts have been raging for many days, leading to "frost quakes" - a strange natural phenomenon.

Extreme cold in the US is accompanied by a rare phenomenon of "frost quakes" - what is it?

Residents of Kentucky and surrounding regions are reporting loud explosions and slight ground tremors caused by anomalous frosts. Meteorologists have identified these phenomena as cryoseisms, or "frost quakes," which occur due to the rapid freezing of moisture in the ground. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Cryoseisms occur when moisture-saturated soil is suddenly exposed to extremely low temperatures. The water inside rapidly turns into ice and expands, creating critical pressure on the surrounding rocks. This leads to cracking of the ground, accompanied by sounds similar to explosions, and noticeable vibrations, which often frighten the population at night.

I think some people initially wonder if it was a tree exploding or something like that

— noted Evan Webb, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Louisville.

He added that for regions like Kentucky, this phenomenon is rare, as it requires a specific combination of oversaturated soil and an instantaneous drop in temperature significantly below zero.

Risk assessment for the population

,The National Weather Service emphasizes that, despite the frightening acoustic effect, cryoseisms are mostly harmless to infrastructure and people. The main danger at the moment is not sound anomalies, but extremely low temperatures and wind, which threaten frostbite.

These loud explosions are not a paranormal phenomenon – they are cryoseisms (frost quakes)!

— the agency's social media message reads.

Experts urge citizens to remain calm and focus on safety measures in severe cold conditions.

Stepan Haftko

