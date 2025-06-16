Shooting occurred at a carnival in the US: a baby is among the victims

A shooting occurred in the United States at the WestFest carnival, which was held in the suburbs of Salt Lake City in Utah. As a result, three people died, including an eight-month-old baby. Two more people were injured, representatives of the West Valley Police Department said, writes UNN.

In total, 5 people suffered from gunshot wounds: an 18-year-old man from one of the groups was wounded and died. A 41-year-old woman who was nearby and an 8-month-old baby were also wounded and killed. - the message reads.

Details

It is reported that the incident occurred on June 15 at about 22:30, when law enforcement officers drew attention to a verbal altercation between two groups of celebrants. When law enforcement officers approached to prevent the conflict, a 16-year-old boy from one of the groups pulled out a gun and opened fire. In response, police also opened fire.

As a result of the shooting, a 41-year-old woman who happened to be nearby, an 18-year-old man from the group involved in the quarrel, and an eight-month-old baby died. A man and a woman were wounded and their arms were damaged. It is not yet known whether they were directly involved in the incident. Law enforcement officers detained the shooter, and detectives continue to interview witnesses at the scene.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, 156 similar incidents were recorded in the United States in the first half of 2025. Four people died during them, not counting the shooters.

Addition

A shooting occurred in a school in the Austrian city of Graz. Nine people died, including eight students and one adult, the perpetrator was found dead in the school toilet.