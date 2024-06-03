Sytnyk dismissed from the post of deputy chairman of the NACP - MP

Artem Sytnyk was dismissed from the National Agency for the Prevention of corruption. This was announced by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, reports UNN.

"Artem Sytnyk was dismissed from the post of deputy chairman of the National Agency for the Prevention of corruption," the MP said.

Recall

On April 12, 2022, the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Artem Sytnyk was dismissed from his post.

NABU director Artem Sytnyk was in office for seven years, despite the official status of a corrupt official.

Already in May 2022, The Head of the National Agency for the Prevention of corruption, Alexander Novikov, appointed the former head of NABU Artem Sytnyk as his deputy.