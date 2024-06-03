Sytnyk dismissed from the post of deputy chairman of the NACP - MP

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 35246 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100129 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143457 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148148 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243448 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172757 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164314 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148148 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221904 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112999 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 73870 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109820 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 32882 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 46299 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 81059 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243451 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221906 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208278 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234214 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221236 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 35246 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23856 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29410 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109816 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112415 views
Sytnyk dismissed from the post of deputy chairman of the NACP - MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24959 views

Artem Sytnyk, former director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, has been dismissed from his new position as deputy head of the National Agency for the Prevention of corruption.

Artem Sytnyk was dismissed from the National Agency for the Prevention of corruption. This was announced by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, reports UNN.

"Artem Sytnyk was dismissed from the post of deputy chairman of the National Agency for the Prevention of corruption," the MP said.

Recall

On April 12, 2022, the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Artem Sytnyk was dismissed from his post.

NABU director Artem Sytnyk was in office for seven years, despite the official status of a corrupt official.

Already in May 2022, The Head of the National Agency for the Prevention of corruption, Alexander Novikov, appointed the former head of NABU Artem Sytnyk as his deputy.

Antonina Tumanova

national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
artem-sytnykArtem Sytnyk

