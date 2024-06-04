ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Who benefited from The Case Against Rural and what does the "information leak" in NABU have to do with it

Immediately after the NABU's statement about the disclosure of the scheme of embezzlement of state-owned land, in which the minister of Agricultural Policyappears, deputy Polish Minister of Agriculture Michal Kolodzejczak announced Poland's withdrawal from negotiations with Ukraine. Some experts are inclined to believe that such a move by Poland was conceived and the rural business did not accidentally coincide with the demarche of the Poles, who meanwhile are rapidly increasing their exports to Belarus.

Recently, a scandal broke out around the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. Director of the bureau Semyon Krivonos suspended his first deputy Gizo Uglava from performing his duties for the duration of the pre-trial investigation into a possible leak of information to the NABU.

It is worth noting that Gizo Uglava has been working as the first deputy director of the NABU since April 2015 and is one of the ideologists for creating an anti-corruption body.

So far, one can only guess how much classified information and criminal proceedings could have been "merged" over such a huge period.

However, experts call the case of "information leakage" the result of the division of spheres of influence. As you know, in April 2022, the term of office of the previous director of NABU Artem Sytnyk expired. Gizo Uglava even served as the head of the bureau for some time. Therefore, this period was not a turning point in his career "moment" when he could cross the line?

According to the interlocutors of UNN, criminal proceedings are also being investigated against Gizo Uglava and seven other people in Europe due to a possible information leak. It is not yet known what kind of case or several could have been leaked, but after analyzing the latest high - profile cases of NABU, there is a reason to think.

As you know, since the beginning of the year, Ukraine's negotiations with Poland on unblocking borders have been quite dynamic and even had an unstable, but positive effect. These negotiations were conducted by former minister of Agricultural Policy Mykola Solsky on the part of Ukraine.

Immediately after the NABU's statement about the disclosure of the scheme of embezzlement of state-owned land, in which the minister of Agricultural Policyappears, deputy Polish Minister of Agriculture Michal Kolodzejczak announced Poland's withdrawal from negotiations with Ukraine.

Some experts are inclined to believe that such a move by Poland was conceived and the rural business did not accidentally coincide with the demarche of the Poles, who meanwhile are rapidly increasing their exports to Belarus.

Recall

The head of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky earlier commented on the suspicionsthat NABU put forward to him. According to him , we are talking about the events  of 2017-2018, that is, long before he became a minister.

In addition, the declarations of the ex-minister and his family do not contain any land in the Sumy region, the seizure of which is attributed to the ex-minister. What exactly Solsky took possession of, UNN asked directly from SAP. But even there the answer was not given.

Mykola Solsky also told how the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine illegally leased state-owned land, receiving cash for this. At the same time, in many cases, the NAAS and its state-owned enterprises could not even confirm their right to use these land plots.

Lilia Podolyak

