NABU tried to hide the expert examination, which testified to the innocence of ex-minister Solsky

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 5593 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 83987 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141164 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146143 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240920 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172244 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163896 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148077 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220403 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112971 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111525 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 42466 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 61252 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107430 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 63109 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240920 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220403 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206899 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232919 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220019 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 5593 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 15064 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21934 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107430 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111525 views
NABU tried to hide the expert examination, which testified to the innocence of ex-minister Solsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 144697 views

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) tried to hide the results of an expert examination that testified to the innocence of former minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky in the case of land seizure, accusing the experts of violating the law and refusing to accept their conclusions.

Back in May 2022, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine applied to independent forensic expertise and Assessment LLC to conduct an expert examination on Land Management in the framework of the case, which announced suspicion to ex-minister of Agricultural Policy Mykola Solsky. However, having learned that the results would not be in favor of detectives, the NABU began to accuse experts of violating the terms of conducting an expert examination and refuse it, writes UNN.

Details

At the end of April this year, the NABU announced the exposure of a scheme for allegedly seizing state lands in Sumy region. Detectives have been investigating the criminal proceedings themselves since 2019.

As part of the investigation, the NABU appointed an expert examination on land management issues in 2022, which was entrusted to experts of independent forensic examination and Assessment LLC.

However, just before receiving the expert's conclusions, the NBU decided to abandon its conduct and terminate the contract with independent forensic examination and Assessment LLC, referring to the expiration of the expert examination period.

The expert sent his opinion to NABU, but the bureau returned it. According to UNN, the reason was that the results of the examination did not coincide with the "expectations" of detectives and were not in their favor.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau even tried to prove through the court that the expert violated the terms of the expert examination and did not provide a conclusion in time. However, NABU twice lost the case in court.

The expert who prepared the mentioned conclusion said in a comment to UNN that this is the first such case in his practice.

Scandals in NABU compromise the body and call into question the objectivity of the cases being investigated5/30/24, 11:47 AM • 267006 views

Add

High-profile NABU cases are often closed by VAKS as unsubstantiated. For example, the cases of Rotterdam+ and former Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Omelyan. According to lawyer Iryna Odinets, the NABU lost in court, because during the investigation, detectives in these cases "drew" forensic examinations in friendly private offices, and then manipulated them. Vladimir Omelyan himself also noted that detectives attracted "dubious experts" during the investigation of the case against him.

Recall

Mykola Solsky previously commented on the suspicionsthat NABU put forward to him. According to him , we are talking about the events of 2017-2018, that is, long before he became a minister.

In addition, the declarations of the ex-minister and his family do not contain any land in the Sumy region, the seizure of which is attributed to the ex-minister. What exactly Solsky took possession of, UNN asked directly from SAP. But even there the answer was not given.

Mykola Solsky also told how the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine illegally leased state-owned land, receiving cash for this. At the same time, in many cases, the Naas and its state-owned enterprises could not even confirm their right to use these land plots.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
sumySums
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising