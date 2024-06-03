NABU tried to hide the expert examination, which testified to the innocence of ex-minister Solsky

Back in May 2022, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine applied to independent forensic expertise and Assessment LLC to conduct an expert examination on Land Management in the framework of the case, which announced suspicion to ex-minister of Agricultural Policy Mykola Solsky. However, having learned that the results would not be in favor of detectives, the NABU began to accuse experts of violating the terms of conducting an expert examination and refuse it, writes UNN.

Details

At the end of April this year, the NABU announced the exposure of a scheme for allegedly seizing state lands in Sumy region. Detectives have been investigating the criminal proceedings themselves since 2019.

As part of the investigation, the NABU appointed an expert examination on land management issues in 2022, which was entrusted to experts of independent forensic examination and Assessment LLC.

However, just before receiving the expert's conclusions, the NBU decided to abandon its conduct and terminate the contract with independent forensic examination and Assessment LLC, referring to the expiration of the expert examination period.

The expert sent his opinion to NABU, but the bureau returned it. According to UNN, the reason was that the results of the examination did not coincide with the "expectations" of detectives and were not in their favor.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau even tried to prove through the court that the expert violated the terms of the expert examination and did not provide a conclusion in time. However, NABU twice lost the case in court.

The expert who prepared the mentioned conclusion said in a comment to UNN that this is the first such case in his practice.

Scandals in NABU compromise the body and call into question the objectivity of the cases being investigated

Add

High-profile NABU cases are often closed by VAKS as unsubstantiated. For example, the cases of Rotterdam+ and former Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Omelyan. According to lawyer Iryna Odinets, the NABU lost in court, because during the investigation, detectives in these cases "drew" forensic examinations in friendly private offices, and then manipulated them. Vladimir Omelyan himself also noted that detectives attracted "dubious experts" during the investigation of the case against him.

Recall

Mykola Solsky previously commented on the suspicionsthat NABU put forward to him. According to him , we are talking about the events of 2017-2018, that is, long before he became a minister.

In addition, the declarations of the ex-minister and his family do not contain any land in the Sumy region, the seizure of which is attributed to the ex-minister. What exactly Solsky took possession of, UNN asked directly from SAP. But even there the answer was not given.

Mykola Solsky also told how the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine illegally leased state-owned land, receiving cash for this. At the same time, in many cases, the Naas and its state-owned enterprises could not even confirm their right to use these land plots.