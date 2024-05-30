ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Scandals in NABU compromise the body and call into question the objectivity of the cases being investigated

Scandals in NABU compromise the body and call into question the objectivity of the cases being investigated

Scandals involving information leaks and questionable cases at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) jeopardize the objectivity and reputation of this body, raising doubts about the integrity of its high-profile investigations against officials.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine regularly reports on exposure of current or former officials to corruption. Despite high-profile suspicions, detentions and charges, NABU cases are falling apart in the courts. After all, the body itself may be compromised, which is prompted by the latest scandal regarding the leakage of information from the Bureau, writes UNN

"High-profile" cases against high-ranking officials now do not surprise anyone. However, the revelations of anti-corruption officials themselves in violation of the law cause a public outcry. Recently, NABU director Serhiy Kryvonos suspended his first deputy Gizo Uglava from performing his duties for the duration of the pre-trial investigation of a possible information leak. Experts in the comments UNN noted that if Uglava really "leaked information", then this is definitely corruption. It is obvious that this scandal will hurt the already not impeccable reputation of NABU and trust in this body.

It is worth noting that the competence of the head included elite anti-corruption units, the main activity of which is the fight against the legalization of illegal income and financial crimes. This means that there are even more questions about the "high-profile" revelations of NABU.

Among the latest "high-profile cases" of the NABU, which raises more and more questions, is the criminal proceedings against the former minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky. The circumstances of seven years ago, which are mentioned in this case, relate to the period of Solsky's legal activity, when he helped the ATO participants get land plots.

People's deputies in the comments UNN noted that they were not convinced by the evidence of NABU and SAPO in the Solsky case and suggested that the criminal proceedings could be political persecution. Experts also pointed out that the suspicion of the minister coincided with the government's initiative to liquidate the Ministry of Agricultural Policy.

In addition, it is surprising that the Poles took advantage of the NABU case against the village and, citing "corruption", withdrew from the negotiations. some experts are inclined to believe that this was intended and the rural business did not accidentally coincide with the demarche of the Poles, who meanwhile are rapidly increasing their exports to Belarus.

Another striking example of political motivation, according to experts, can be the case of Deputy Minister of Agricultural Policy Taras Vysotsky. Detectives accuse him of the fact that at the beginning of the war, in March 2022, Vysotsky provided food to the region at inflated prices. Such accusations again angered experts. They said that it is absurd to count prices in a market that did not exist, because in the first months of the war, all retail chains stopped, and all Ukrainians are witnessing this.

Another significant case may be the "high-profile case" against former Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Omelyan. In June 2020, NABU detectives announced the ex-minister on suspicion of committing illegal actions that led to a shortfall in the state budget of UAH 30.5 million. Omelyan himself then stated that the case against him has a political background and was open because of his criticism of the actions of the authorities. Already in November 2020, the NABU sent this case to the court. However, during the trial, this case quickly collapsed and the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court acquitted Vladimir Omelyan.

Therefore, such scandals in the NABU obviously compromise the anti-corruption body itself and the logical question arises whether the authorities should consider the possibility of resetting it.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

