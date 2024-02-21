NABU wants to get the possibility of autonomous tapping of offenders' phones - Krivonos

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Semen Kryvonos emphasized the need for NABU to introduce the possibility of autonomous tapping of offenders' phones. Kryvonos said this during a briefing, UNN reports.

Another challenge, and something we will work on together, is the autonomous wiretapping. We want NABU to finally have the ability to wiretap phones autonomously, not only at the legislative level, but also in practice - Krivonos said.

Recall

The issue of wiretapping for the NABU has been going on for quite some time. For example, in 2017, the then head of the NABU, Artem Sytnyk, emphasized the need to change the legislation and give the NABU the right to wiretap.