Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Almost 1.5 million declarations filed by Ukrainian officials during 2021-2022 campaign - NACP

Almost 1.5 million declarations filed by Ukrainian officials during 2021-2022 campaign - NACP

Kyiv  •  UNN

The NACP reported that during the declaration campaigns of 2021 and 2022, officials filed almost 1.5 million declarations, of which 744,600 were filed in 2021 and 712,900 in 2022.

Almost 1.5 million declarations were filed by public officials during the 2021 and 2022 declaration campaigns. This is reported by the NACP, UNN reports.

Details

On January 31, the declaration campaign for the 2021 and 2022 reporting periods ended.

It is unique, as the declarant had to submit two, three or four declarations at the same time, and their number and type were determined in almost every case individually

- said Deputy Head of the NACP Artem Sytnyk.

The NACP clarifies that over two years, officials have filed 1 million 457 thousand declarations. Of these, 744.6 thousand declarations were filed in 2021, and 712.9 thousand in 2022. At the same time, more than half of the declarations were filed voluntarily before the law on the resumption of declaration came into force in October 2023. The NACP sees this as a sign of the habit of filing declarations, as well as of the openness and integrity of most public officials.

It is also noted that before russia's full-scale invasion, the number of declarations filed was slightly higher. In 2020, almost 792 thousand declarations were filed (annual and after dismissal), in 2019 - 909 thousand. The NACP believes that this may be due to the possibility of postponing the obligation for individual declarants to file a declaration until the end/liberation of martial law.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Politics
artem-sytnykArtem Sytnyk

