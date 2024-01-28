President submits declarations: Zelenskyy and his family's income tripled in 2022

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has filed declarations of property, income, expenses, and financial liabilities for 2021 and 2022. The relevant information was published on the website of the head of state, UNN reports.

Details

According to the declaration for 2021, the income of the President and his family members amounted to UAH 10 million 824 thousand 507, including income from the sale of government bonds - UAH 5 million 359 thousand 600.

In 2021, the income of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's family mainly consisted of salaries, bank interest, and income from renting out real estate. In total, this amount amounted to UAH 5 million 464 thousand 907.

The income of the President's family in 2021 decreased by UAH 11 million 922 thousand 320 compared to 2020. The cash balance of the President's family at the end of 2021 also decreased.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to own a number of trademarks. In particular, in 2021, the process of registering 22 trademarks, which began long before his election as President of Ukraine, was completed, - the press service said.

According to the 2022 declaration, the income of the President and his family members amounted to UAH 3 million 692 thousand 683.

The income of the President's family in 2022 decreased due to the temporary termination of lease agreements on the territory of Ukraine as a result of the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against our country.

The cash balance of the President's family as of the end of 2022 decreased by almost UAH 1 million 800 thousand.There were no other changes in 2021 and 2022 in terms of assets, real estate, vehicles, etc, - the President's website added.

Return of mandatory declaration: the NACP tells whether officials have become more active in submitting e-declarations