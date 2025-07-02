Russia's experimental naval drones exploded without reaching Ukrainian waters - Budanov

Russian occupiers used their experimental models of naval drones, but they exploded without even reaching the territorial waters of Ukraine. This was stated in a comment to Ukrainian media by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Budanov noted, the Russians launched their naval drones in the direction of the city of Pivdenne, Odesa region, but this raid brought no results to the occupiers.

They detonated without even reaching our territorial waters. According to our information, they were heading for the city of Pivdenne and were looking for their targets there — stated the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing Kyrylo Budanov, reported that for the city of Dnipro, the main threat remains Russian missile and drone attacks. At the same time, the occupiers cannot use 400 to 500 Shahed drones daily – according to Budanov, this can happen periodically.

In addition, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted information about the Russian occupation of the settlement of Dachne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. They stated that the Defense Forces continue to restrain the advance of Russian occupiers and prevent them from crossing the administrative border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts.