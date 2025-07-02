Russia's experimental naval drones exploded without reaching Ukrainian waters - Budanov

$41.820.04
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 16033 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
01:11 PM • 19063 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
12:33 PM • 23847 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 32029 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 34201 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM • 45573 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 84288 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 40714 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 46113 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 98888 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Publications
Exclusives
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 16033 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem01:43 PM • 14416 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market01:18 PM • 29854 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 98888 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 111132 views
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Russia's experimental naval drones exploded without reaching Ukrainian waters - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1812 views

Russian occupiers launched experimental naval drones in the direction of the city of Pivdenne, Odesa region, but they detonated without reaching the territorial waters of Ukraine. The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed that the raid yielded no results.

Russia's experimental naval drones exploded without reaching Ukrainian waters - Budanov

Russian occupiers used their experimental models of naval drones, but they exploded without even reaching the territorial waters of Ukraine. This was stated in a comment to Ukrainian media by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Budanov noted, the Russians launched their naval drones in the direction of the city of Pivdenne, Odesa region, but this raid brought no results to the occupiers.

They detonated without even reaching our territorial waters. According to our information, they were heading for the city of Pivdenne and were looking for their targets there

— stated the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing Kyrylo Budanov, reported that for the city of Dnipro, the main threat remains Russian missile and drone attacks. At the same time, the occupiers cannot use 400 to 500 Shahed drones daily – according to Budanov, this can happen periodically.

In addition, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted information about the Russian occupation of the settlement of Dachne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. They stated that the Defense Forces continue to restrain the advance of Russian occupiers and prevent them from crossing the administrative border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
