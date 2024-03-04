$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10310 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 27142 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 28618 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 179898 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 167379 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168907 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216527 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248210 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153994 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371393 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

CNN: Ukraine aid bill may appear in the US House of Representatives by April

Kyiv • UNN

 • 41388 views

The House of Representatives may vote on a bipartisan bill to provide $95 billion in aid to Ukraine and its allies in late March or April after passing a government funding bill.

CNN: Ukraine aid bill may appear in the US House of Representatives by April

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has held a private meeting with lower house Republicans to discuss allocating money to help allies and secure the southern border. It is expected that a bipartisan bill containing aid to Ukraine may appear in late March or April, sources told CNN. Reported by UNN.

Details

According to information, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, is playing a leading role in this.

Speaker Johnson has not yet taken a position on the plan or committed to a vote on the issue. He urged his colleagues to complete work on a bill to fund the government first. It is expected that work on this area will be completed in mid-March.

CNN's Republican sources believe that the Speaker will then bring an initiative to fund aid to allies to the floor.

Addendum Addendum

A bill to provide assistance to Ukraine has been under discussion in the US Congress since October 2023. In mid-February, the Senate approved a bipartisan initiative to allocate more than $95 billion to help Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. The document must now be approved by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. Mike Johnson refused to put the bill to a vote without measures to strengthen the security of the southern border.

House of Representatives to consider aid to Ukraine after US budget issue is resolved - Johnson01.03.24, 09:48 • 29730 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

