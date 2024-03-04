CNN: Ukraine aid bill may appear in the US House of Representatives by April

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has held a private meeting with lower house Republicans to discuss allocating money to help allies and secure the southern border. It is expected that a bipartisan bill containing aid to Ukraine may appear in late March or April, sources told CNN. Reported by UNN.

Details

According to information, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, is playing a leading role in this.

Speaker Johnson has not yet taken a position on the plan or committed to a vote on the issue. He urged his colleagues to complete work on a bill to fund the government first. It is expected that work on this area will be completed in mid-March.

CNN's Republican sources believe that the Speaker will then bring an initiative to fund aid to allies to the floor.

Addendum Addendum

A bill to provide assistance to Ukraine has been under discussion in the US Congress since October 2023. In mid-February, the Senate approved a bipartisan initiative to allocate more than $95 billion to help Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. The document must now be approved by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. Mike Johnson refused to put the bill to a vote without measures to strengthen the security of the southern border.

