"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16540 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 71133 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38791 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44081 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51241 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92881 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84910 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35414 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60558 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109394 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

It is necessary to know what the ceasefire will look like: Rutte on the problem with the deployment of peacekeepers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6646 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the deployment of peacekeepers requires an understanding of the future peace agreement with the Russian Federation. It is important that the agreement is long-term, unlike "Minsk".

It is necessary to know what the ceasefire will look like: Rutte on the problem with the deployment of peacekeepers

To deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine from NATO member countries, it is first necessary to understand what a ceasefire in Ukraine and a peace agreement will look like. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in an interview on the telethon, reports UNN.

The problem is that in order to answer this question, you need to know what a ceasefire will look like, and what a peace agreement will look like. The type of security guarantees will largely depend on this. I think we all agree that everything that happened in 2014 with "Minsk" was not sustainable, long-term, and not durable. It wasn't peace at all. No one wants a repeat of this, so when an agreement is concluded with the Russians, we must make sure that it is long-lasting 

- said Rutte.

He stressed that it will be necessary to analyze the exact format and content of the future agreement in order to provide the best security guarantees.

Let us remind you

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that together with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy he visited Odesa, and confirmed the Alliance's unwavering support for Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General, together with Zelenskyy, visited Odesa and assured of support for Ukraine15.04.25, 16:53 • 9158 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Mark Rutte
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
