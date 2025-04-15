It is necessary to know what the ceasefire will look like: Rutte on the problem with the deployment of peacekeepers

To deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine from NATO member countries, it is first necessary to understand what a ceasefire in Ukraine and a peace agreement will look like. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in an interview on the telethon, reports UNN.

The problem is that in order to answer this question, you need to know what a ceasefire will look like, and what a peace agreement will look like. The type of security guarantees will largely depend on this. I think we all agree that everything that happened in 2014 with "Minsk" was not sustainable, long-term, and not durable. It wasn't peace at all. No one wants a repeat of this, so when an agreement is concluded with the Russians, we must make sure that it is long-lasting - said Rutte.

He stressed that it will be necessary to analyze the exact format and content of the future agreement in order to provide the best security guarantees.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that together with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy he visited Odesa, and confirmed the Alliance's unwavering support for Ukraine.

