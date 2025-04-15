Iran's leader said that negotiations with the US are going well, but could lead nowhere

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called on his country's political elite not to jump to conclusions about nuclear talks with the United States and to remain objective.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed satisfaction with recent talks with the United States regarding their nuclear program, albeit with some caution.

"Negotiations should be assessed objectively, and one should not be too optimistic or too pessimistic in advance," Khamenei said, according to a statement on his website. At the same time, the Ayatollah warned that they may eventually prove fruitless.

Negotiations may or may not be successful

Tehran and Washington have agreed to continue negotiations on April 19 in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The state in South-West Asia, in the south-east of the Arabian Peninsula, will continue to act as a mediator in this new round of negotiations.

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who held talks in Oman with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi, said Iran must return to the 3.67 percent enrichment level stipulated in the 2015 deal.

Witkoff said the process with Iran "will focus on verifying the enrichment program, and then, eventually, verifying weapons, which includes missiles, the type of missiles they store, and the bomb trigger."

