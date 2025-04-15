Iran's leader said that negotiations with the US are going well, but could lead nowhere

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16544 views

11:16 AM • 71151 views

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38798 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44089 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51249 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92887 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84915 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35414 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60558 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109395 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
11:16 AM • 71151 views

08:09 AM • 91215 views

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92887 views

April 16, 06:47 AM • 84915 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 184504 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53418 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29666 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30660 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31929 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34199 views
Iran's leader said that negotiations with the US are going well, but could lead nowhere

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5730 views

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian authorities to be cautious in assessing nuclear negotiations with the United States, stressing that they can be both successful and fruitless.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called on his country's political elite not to jump to conclusions about nuclear talks with the United States and to remain objective.

UNN reports with reference to AFP and ORF.

Details

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed satisfaction with recent talks with the United States regarding their nuclear program, albeit with some caution.

"Negotiations should be assessed objectively, and one should not be too optimistic or too pessimistic in advance," Khamenei said, according to a statement on his website. At the same time, the Ayatollah warned that they may eventually prove fruitless.

Negotiations may or may not be successful

Tehran and Washington have agreed to continue negotiations on April 19 in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The state in South-West Asia, in the south-east of the Arabian Peninsula, will continue to act as a mediator in this new round of negotiations.

Earlier

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who held talks in Oman with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi, said Iran must return to the 3.67 percent enrichment level stipulated in the 2015 deal.

Witkoff said the process with Iran "will focus on verifying the enrichment program, and then, eventually, verifying weapons, which includes missiles, the type of missiles they store, and the bomb trigger."

Iranian Minister Heads to Russia Ahead of Second Round of Nuclear Talks With US15.04.25, 05:11 • 3926 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Ali Khamenei
Washington, D.C.
Tehran
Oman
United States
