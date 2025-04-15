$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16612 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14637 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19851 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29244 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62128 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58416 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33749 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59547 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106686 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166191 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Publications
Exclusives
Iranian Minister Heads to Russia Ahead of Second Round of Nuclear Talks With US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3896 views

Abbas Araqchi to visit Russia ahead of new round of nuclear program talks. Negotiations between Iran and the United States will take place with the mediation of Oman.

Iranian Minister Heads to Russia Ahead of Second Round of Nuclear Talks With US

This week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will visit russia ahead of the second round of Iranian-American talks on the nuclear dispute. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication reminds that Iran and the United States held indirect talks through a mediator last week in Oman and are to resume dialogue this week on the escalation of Tehran's nuclear program.

russia, where Araqchi will go on a pre-planned visit, supported Tehran in nuclear talks with the West and was a signatory to the 2015 pact that Trump broke during his first term

- the article says.

Two Iranian officials told the publication that they believe Trump's new approach will be based on a pattern of threats followed by a retreat, similar to his handling of Greenland, Gaza and customs issues.

Iran is developing new drone systems due to the threat from the US - media10.04.25, 17:26 • 10602 views

At the same time, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Bagai said that Araqchi will be in Russia before the next round of talks mediated by Oman, which will take place on Saturday at a location that has not yet been disclosed. The US insists it should be Rome, while Iran prefers Geneva. Bagai said the talks would remain indirect, given the US's "threatening" approach.

"Some Iranian officials believe that Trump's business experience may make him more amenable to a deal if it includes economic incentives, such as the potential purchase of US-made aircraft or unlocking Iran's economy for American investors," the publication writes.

Let us remind you

On the eve of the US President Donald Trump said that Iran is deliberately delaying nuclear weapons talks. If tough measures need to be taken, the US will do so.

US-Iran nuclear talks: White House calls meeting "very positive and constructive"13.04.25, 04:42 • 3652 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran
