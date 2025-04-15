Iranian Minister Heads to Russia Ahead of Second Round of Nuclear Talks With US

This week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will visit russia ahead of the second round of Iranian-American talks on the nuclear dispute. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

The publication reminds that Iran and the United States held indirect talks through a mediator last week in Oman and are to resume dialogue this week on the escalation of Tehran's nuclear program.

russia, where Araqchi will go on a pre-planned visit, supported Tehran in nuclear talks with the West and was a signatory to the 2015 pact that Trump broke during his first term - the article says.

Two Iranian officials told the publication that they believe Trump's new approach will be based on a pattern of threats followed by a retreat, similar to his handling of Greenland, Gaza and customs issues.

At the same time, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Bagai said that Araqchi will be in Russia before the next round of talks mediated by Oman, which will take place on Saturday at a location that has not yet been disclosed. The US insists it should be Rome, while Iran prefers Geneva. Bagai said the talks would remain indirect, given the US's "threatening" approach.

"Some Iranian officials believe that Trump's business experience may make him more amenable to a deal if it includes economic incentives, such as the potential purchase of US-made aircraft or unlocking Iran's economy for American investors," the publication writes.

On the eve of the US President Donald Trump said that Iran is deliberately delaying nuclear weapons talks. If tough measures need to be taken, the US will do so.

