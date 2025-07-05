$41.720.09
To Moldova for 13 thousand dollars: police in the capital detained an illegal "travel agent"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 151 views

In Kyiv, a 25-year-old man was detained who organized a scheme for illegally transporting conscripts to Moldova. He promised unhindered passage through checkpoints and the border for 13 thousand dollars.

To Moldova for 13 thousand dollars: police in the capital detained an illegal "travel agent"

Operatives of the Department of Internal Security and Kyiv police investigators exposed a 25-year-old Kyiv resident involved in illegal activities, who decided to profit from transporting men abroad. He wanted to receive 13 thousand dollars for this. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

A dealer in Kyiv promised to unhindered transport a conscripted man to Moldova. He wanted to receive 13 thousand dollars for this. He was detained and notified of suspicion.

- the post says.

It is noted that to implement his plan, he developed a detailed scheme: the route of the "tour", the price, and the algorithm of cooperation with the client.

According to the dealer's plan, the route of the illegal journey ran from Kyiv to a village in Odesa region, and from there across the border to the Republic of Moldova. At the same time, the dealer assured that men would not have any problems when leaving the country, as his accomplices allegedly would ensure unhindered passage past checkpoints and organize a trouble-free border crossing.

- the police reported.

According to law enforcement officers, he demanded 13 thousand dollars for the service. The offender demanded part of the sum - 6 thousand dollars - as an advance payment, arguing that it was a "guarantee of seriousness of intentions."

The criminal "travel agent's" plans collapsed at the moment of receiving the advance payment.

Operatives of the Department of Internal Security and investigators of the Pechersk police department caught the suspect red-handed.

Police investigators served the 25-year-old dealer with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 (Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The desire to earn money can now result in imprisonment for the offender for up to 9 years.

Recall

A deputy of the Volyn Regional Council is suspected of organizing a scheme for the illegal transportation of men abroad. He facilitated the processing of "volunteer" documents for conscripts, and the criminal group included court assistants and heads of charitable foundations.

In Odesa region, the SBI exposed a law enforcement officer who, together with his mother, transported evaders to Moldova21.06.25, 01:09 • 5768 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine
Moldova
Kyiv
