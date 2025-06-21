In Odesa region, the SBI exposed a law enforcement officer who, together with his mother, transported evaders to Moldova

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
June 20, 04:46 PM • 15898 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 49607 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 126170 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 122772 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 73491 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 89403 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 85539 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69148 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 45786 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
June 20, 06:00 AM • 38480 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+13°
3.4m/s
85%
751mm
Popular news
Ivan Kupala Day: wreaths, jumping over fire, and other traditions of the main summer holidayJune 20, 01:29 PM • 3766 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity wardJune 20, 01:58 PM • 28668 views
Problems with cherry quality in Ukraine led to a decrease in its pricesJune 20, 04:22 PM • 4826 views
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billionJune 20, 04:30 PM • 18712 views
US President Donald Trump's approval rating declines - MEDIA06:24 PM • 5302 views
Publications
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 126172 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 122774 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 75289 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 124717 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"June 20, 09:10 AM • 129869 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
David Lammy
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billionJune 20, 04:30 PM • 18741 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity wardJune 20, 01:58 PM • 28698 views
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been publishedJune 20, 11:44 AM • 36322 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dressJune 20, 10:45 AM • 43829 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 74022 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Brent Crude
The Economist
Shahed-136

In Odesa region, the SBI exposed a law enforcement officer who, together with his mother, transported evaders to Moldova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

A law enforcement officer from Odesa region, together with his mother, organized a channel for illegal transportation of evaders to Moldova, using knowledge of the border area. The arrest took place while receiving another "tranche" of 6 thousand US dollars after transporting at least three people; they now face up to 9 years in prison.

In Odesa region, the SBI exposed a law enforcement officer who, together with his mother, transported evaders to Moldova

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained a law enforcement officer in Odesa region who, together with his mother, illegally transported conscripts to Moldova. This is reported by UNN with reference to DBR.

Details

According to the investigators, the detainee himself tried to illegally leave for Moldova at the beginning of the full-scale invasion to avoid mobilization, but failed. After that, he took the position of head of a group of one of the law enforcement agencies in Odesa region and set up a channel for illegal transportation of draft dodgers to Moldova.

Using his knowledge of the border area and patrol routes, the official established a channel for illegal crossing of the state border. He involved his own mother in the criminal activity, who negotiated with potential "clients" and gave them instructions - where, when, and how to bypass border patrols and checkpoints on foot

- the post says.

It is noted that the cost of such "services" was 6 thousand US dollars per person. According to preliminary data, the perpetrators managed to transport at least three draft dodgers.

On June 17, 2025, the law enforcement officer and his mother were detained while receiving the next "tranche" in the amount of 6 thousand US dollars.

The suspects were notified of suspicion of organizing illegal transportation of persons across the state border, committed for mercenary motives by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 9 years

- reported the DBR.

Procedural guidance in the criminal proceedings is carried out by the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Southern region.

Recall

Police uncovered about 100 cases of falsifying disability care certificates to avoid military service. Eight people received suspicions for evading mobilization.

"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)19.06.25, 15:07 • 91123 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Odesa Oblast
Moldova
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9