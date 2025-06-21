In Odesa region, the SBI exposed a law enforcement officer who, together with his mother, transported evaders to Moldova

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained a law enforcement officer in Odesa region who, together with his mother, illegally transported conscripts to Moldova. This is reported by UNN with reference to DBR.

Details

According to the investigators, the detainee himself tried to illegally leave for Moldova at the beginning of the full-scale invasion to avoid mobilization, but failed. After that, he took the position of head of a group of one of the law enforcement agencies in Odesa region and set up a channel for illegal transportation of draft dodgers to Moldova.

Using his knowledge of the border area and patrol routes, the official established a channel for illegal crossing of the state border. He involved his own mother in the criminal activity, who negotiated with potential "clients" and gave them instructions - where, when, and how to bypass border patrols and checkpoints on foot - the post says.

It is noted that the cost of such "services" was 6 thousand US dollars per person. According to preliminary data, the perpetrators managed to transport at least three draft dodgers.

On June 17, 2025, the law enforcement officer and his mother were detained while receiving the next "tranche" in the amount of 6 thousand US dollars.

The suspects were notified of suspicion of organizing illegal transportation of persons across the state border, committed for mercenary motives by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 9 years - reported the DBR.

Procedural guidance in the criminal proceedings is carried out by the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Southern region.

