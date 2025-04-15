In occupied Crimea, the Russian Guard has increased patrols due to fear of partisans - ATEŞ

Rosgvardia units received an order to strengthen patrols. The occupiers are trying to identify partisan and underground movements. This is written by "ATESH", reports UNN.

In Simferopol, Rosgvardia units received an order to increase patrols in the city. - writes the partisan movement "ATESH" on its TG channel.

Similar orders are in effect in many Crimean cities. The occupiers pay special attention to identifying partisan and underground movements, as well as persons involved in the distribution of propaganda materials and intelligence activities, notes ATESH.

Increased security measures are not strength, but fear. Fear that the resistance movement is growing and control over the peninsula is slipping out of the occupiers' hands. - reports the partisan movement "ATESH" in Telegram.

Let us remind you

Russian military personnel in the Kherson region were banned from using mobile phones due to significant personnel losses. The ban led to a drop in the morale of the occupiers, writes ATESH, reports UNN.

The problem was ignored for a long time, until the number of hits increased many times. Now it has become more difficult to manage the troops, many officers express dissatisfaction with this decision - the message says.

Agent "ATESH" damaged an enemy tank in the Donetsk direction