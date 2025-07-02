US decided to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine back in early June - FT

The United States has abruptly halted the supply of several critical weapons to Ukraine, raising concerns about Kyiv's defensive posture as Moscow's summer offensive gains momentum. The White House made the decision in early June, but it is only now taking effect, a person familiar with the matter said. According to the source, some weapons were already en route to Ukraine when they were stopped, UNN reports, citing the Financial Times.

Details

The weapons include interceptors for Patriot air defense systems, precision artillery shells, and missiles launched by Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets, according to senior US officials. The move was driven by concerns about Washington's own military readiness, whose stockpiles are too low, they said.

Washington's decision will complicate the situation across Ukraine at a volatile time for Kyiv, as it relies on them for air defense and frontline support. This came three days after Russia's largest combined missile and drone bombardment of Ukraine since the start of its full-scale invasion, a sharp escalation that further clouded already dim hopes for a negotiated end to the war.

"We were counting on many of these systems, as promised. This significantly affects our planning," said a Ukrainian official involved in his country's military strategy, adding that it would put civilian infrastructure at risk of attack.

According to officials, among the weapons that will now not reach Ukraine are dozens of PAC-3 interceptors for Patriot air defense systems, dozens of Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile systems, precision artillery shells, over 100 Hellfire missiles, and AIM missiles launched by Ukrainian NASAMS missile systems and F-16 fighter jets.

Also, anti-tank systems such as the AT4 grenade launcher will not arrive in Ukraine, and about 250 guided multiple launch rocket system (GMLRS) shells, used for precise long-range ground target engagement, have been delayed.

The White House declined to confirm the specific weapon systems whose deliveries were halted.

"The Pentagon is still offering options for military assistance to Ukraine, but is reviewing and adapting its approach," said Elbridge Colby, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy and Force Development.

Colby dismissed criticism of the move, calling it an attempt to "portray a rift within the Pentagon that does not exist."

Addition

Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, stated that the US decision to limit the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine is a painful and incomprehensible step for Ukraine amid massive Russian attacks. However, the Ukrainian side expects further negotiations with American partners to resolve the situation.

"Any decisions by our partners to stop or limit the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine, especially those unique types of weapons that no other country besides the US can supply to Ukraine, such as missiles for Patriot systems. Accordingly, this decision is very unpleasant for us. It is painful against the backdrop of Russia's massive missile terrorist attacks," Venislavskyi said.