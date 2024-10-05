Ukrainian defense forces hit three Russian command posts. The General Staff provided details

The Ukrainian military has recently hit three command posts of the Russian occupiers. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The other day, the command posts of the 35th and 27th separate motorized rifle brigades, as well as one of the command posts of the 2nd Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces, were successfully struck. The results of the strikes are being clarified," the statement said.

The General Staff reports that the combat work was carried out by units of the Air Force, Missile Forces and Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

"The damage was done by Storm Shadow missiles and GMLRS rockets. The destruction of the occupiers continues. To be continued..." the General Staff noted.

Addendum

Recently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Annanefteprodukt fuel and lubricants base in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.