Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14954 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Rheinmetall presents improved HIMARS - GMARS artillery system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17025 views

Rheinmetall presented the GMARS artillery system, an improved version of HIMARS developed jointly with Lockheed Martin, with a new chassis, double hull and the ability to integrate new types of ammunition, such as long-range PrSM and cruise missiles.

Rheinmetall presents improved HIMARS - GMARS artillery system

At the Eurosatory 2024 arms exhibition in Paris, the German defense concern Rheinmetall presented the GMARS artillery system - advanced HIMARS systems. UNN writes about this with reference to Defense Express.

Details

Rheinmetall showed the direction of further development of HIMARS, which is called GMARS (Global Mobile Artillery Rocket System). It was created jointly with the American company Lockheed Martin.

At first glance, the upgrade consists only of a different chassis - Rheinmetall HX - and a double "package" that makes the new model an M270 wheeled vehicle. But in fact, there are more innovations in this system.

New types of ammunition can be integrated into GMARS. In addition to GMPLRS, GMPLRS-ER, and ATACMS, the new system will also support the long-range PrSM. The future weapons section includes the popular 122-mm caliber and a cruise missile, the type of which has not yet been officially announced. But in the accompanying image, experts recognized the AGM-158 JASSM, which is manufactured by Lockheed Martin and has a range of 370 km in the basic version.

Recall

This year, Rheinmetall plans to start production of Lynx infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine, which will provide Ukraine with modern combat vehicles to help its troops at the front, and allow European partners to test the vehicles in real combat operations.

Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall open first joint production site in Ukraine11.06.24, 08:40 • 22676 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

