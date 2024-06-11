Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall open first joint production site in Ukraine

Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall have opened the first joint shop for the repair and production of armored vehicles in Ukraine, Minister of strategic industries Oleksandr Kamyshin said on June 10.

The first one left. a joint production site of Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall, a workshop for the repair and production of armored vehicles, has been launched in Ukraine. This is the first implemented project within the framework of a partnership between Ukroboronprom and the German defense giant - - reported Kamyshin in Telegram.

As noted in Ukroboronprom, the main purpose of the new site is the repair and production of German – style military equipment.

According to the minister, "right now this will make it possible to repair foreign equipment faster and, accordingly, return it to the front line faster." "In the future, new models of armored vehicles will be produced here," he added.

"What is important is to support not only the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but also our economy. Ukrainian specialists work in the workshop, under the technical supervision of colleagues from Germany. Taxes are paid in Ukraine. And we get new technologies. Thank you to our partners for their faith in the Ukrainian defense industry and consistency in their support," Kamyshin concluded.

