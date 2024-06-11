Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall open first joint production site in Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 48963 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136232 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141484 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233461 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169948 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162784 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147349 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216839 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112878 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203495 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 52819 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 35053 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 47650 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105998 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101573 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233461 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216839 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203495 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229666 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217002 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101573 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105998 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157362 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156187 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160014 views
Actual
Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall open first joint production site in Ukraine

Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall open first joint production site in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22647 views

Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall have opened the first joint shop in Ukraine for the repair and production of armored vehicles, where Ukrainian specialists work under German technical guidance, supporting the economy and Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall have opened the first joint shop for the repair and production of armored vehicles in Ukraine, Minister of strategic industries Oleksandr Kamyshin said on June 10.

The first one left. a joint production site of Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall, a workshop for the repair and production of armored vehicles, has been launched in Ukraine. This is the first implemented project within the framework of a partnership between Ukroboronprom and the German defense giant

- - reported Kamyshin in Telegram.

As noted in Ukroboronprom, the main purpose of the new site is the repair and production of German – style military equipment.

According to the minister, "right now this will make it possible to repair foreign equipment faster and, accordingly, return it to the front line faster." "In the future, new models of armored vehicles will be produced here," he added.

"What is important is to support not only the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but also our economy. Ukrainian specialists work in the workshop, under the technical supervision of colleagues from Germany. Taxes are paid in Ukraine. And we get new technologies. Thank you to our partners for their faith in the Ukrainian defense industry and consistency in their support," Kamyshin concluded.

Germany will order an additional 200 thousand shells from Rheinmetall04.06.24, 11:38 • 17017 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
reinmetallRheinmetal
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising