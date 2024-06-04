Germany will order an additional 200 thousand shells from Rheinmetall

The German army intends to order 200 thousand more artillery shells from the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall than planned. This is stated in a letter from the German Defense Ministry sent to the Budget Committee of the parliament, reports Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

According to the letter, the German Army plans to receive 200 thousand additional 155-mm artillery shells worth about 880 million euros under a framework agreement with the defense company. The army has already agreed to a deal worth 1.2 billion euros for several hundred thousand shells, detonators and charges.

New ammunition should be added to army depots against the background of the fact that Germany is helping Ukraine in the fight against Russian troops.

As Western governments strengthen their armed forces and replenish supplies after arms supplies to Kiev, Rheinmetall, whose market value has more than quadrupled since the war in Ukraine, notes a sharp increase in orders.

By placing the order, the German Ministry of Defense also wants Rheinmetall to be able to set up a new production line in the central German city of Unterluss.

Addition

The German Defense concern Rheinmetall received an order from an unnamed European country for the supply of 35-mm ahead ammunition for the Skynex air defense system. Earlier it was reported about the delivery of such to Ukraine.