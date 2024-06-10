ISW: us permission to hit Russia reduced the "inviolable territory" of the Russian Federation by a maximum of 16%

According to estimates of the Institute for the study of war (ISW), the US permission to launch strikes on the territory of Russia reduced the territory of ground protection of the Russian Federation by a maximum of 16%, reports UNN with reference to the report ISW.

A limited change in the Biden administration's policy, which allowed Ukraine to use U.S.-provided weapons to strike certain Russian military installations in a small area on Russian territory, reduced the size of Russia's ground-based Safe Haven by a maximum of 16 percent - according to the analysts ' report.

According to the ISW, US policy allows the Russian Federation to maintain at least another 84% of ground protection. continues to protect the vast majority of Russia's operational rear and deep rear, and prohibits Ukraine from using ATACMS anywhere in Russia.

The ISW suggests that Ukraine can hit all legitimate military targets within the reach of MLRS in the Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk regions. However, they add that it is not a fact that the Defense Forces have permission to do this.

US officials allowed Ukraine to launch strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation with MLRS for counter-battery fire, but geographically limited such attacks to the area of the border with Kharkiv region.

U.S. officials ' statements also indicate that Ukrainian forces may be restricted in striking Russian military targets that are not actively involved in ground attacks and strikes on Ukraine.

Blinken: Biden approves use of U.S. weapons to strike Russian targets on Russian side of border