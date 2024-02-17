Deliveries of some equipment to Ukraine continue under previously concluded contracts - Pentagon

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89785 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109203 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151970 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155878 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251785 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174495 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165705 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148370 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226649 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113079 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37574 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71859 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39799 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33083 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65630 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251785 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226649 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212623 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238339 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225077 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89785 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65630 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71859 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113214 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114097 views
Actual
Deliveries of some equipment to Ukraine continue under previously concluded contracts - Pentagon

Deliveries of some equipment to Ukraine continue under previously concluded contracts - Pentagon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31996 views

The Pentagon continues to supply military equipment and ammunition to Ukraine using previously allocated funds and existing contracts, but needs additional funding from Congress to provide new assistance.

Despite the absence of a decision by the US Congress on additional funding for Ukraine, the production and some supplies of military equipment and ammunition to Ukraine continue under previously concluded contracts. This was reported to the Voice of America by the Pentagon, UNN reports.

Details

This reportedly includes artillery shells, missiles for HIMARS, air defense capabilities, and other military equipment. However, to provide new assistance to Ukraine, the Pentagon needs additional funding from the US Congress.

"The last arms package for Ukraine was announced on December 27 last year. However, the US Department of Defense can fulfill some of its previous commitments to Kyiv thanks to existing contracts under the USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) program, which were funded even earlier," the statement said.

In contrast to the Presidential Decision Authority (PDA) program, which allows the United States to quickly deliver weapons to Ukraine directly from its own warehouses, USAI is said to involve ordering equipment from manufacturers. This program was used to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the long term. However, all funding for it has now been exhausted, and the Pentagon has no funds left for new purchases until they are approved by Congress, the publication writes.

According to US Department of Defense spokesman Jeff Jurgensen, each USAI contract has a specific performance period, production and delivery dates.

"In many cases - for example, with 155mm ammunition, NASAMs, Javelins, Stingers, GMLRS (missiles for HIMARS - ed.), a number of UAVs and UAV countermeasures - the production and delivery of these to Ukraine, as well as the replenishment of U.S. stockpiles, continues under the terms of these contracts," Jeff Jurgensen told VOA.

For security reasons, the Pentagon did not provide more precise information about the amount of equipment or the specific timing of its delivery to Ukraine.

Artillery shells have become one of the most pressing needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in recent months. Kyiv has repeatedly warned of a shortage of critical ammunition. The US government also recognizes this.

Currently, the United States produces about 28,000 155-mm shells per month, and by the end of 2024 plans to increase production to 70-80,000 per month, Pentagon spokesman Jeff Jurgensen told Voice of America. According to him, USAI funding also contributes to the production of such shells.

At the same time, Jurgensen noted that Congress has not yet approved the administration's request for additional funding. According to the Pentagon spokesperson, such uncertainty has "devastating consequences" for the Department of Defense, including the ability to provide assistance to Ukraine and other US allies and partners.

"For example, without additional funding, we cannot meet our goal of producing 100,000 155mm rounds per month. This also limits the ability of the US Department of Defense to fulfill planned multi-year procurement contracts, including missiles for Stingers, Javelins and PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot system," said Jeff Jurgensen.

Addendum

Earlier this week, the US Senate approved a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. However, it appears that the bill may face difficulties in the US House of Representatives, where the Republicans have a majority.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
fim-92-stingerFIM-92 Stinger
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
voice-of-americaVoice of America
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
taiwanTaiwan
reaktyvna-systema-zalpovoho-vohniu-m270M270 (MLRS)
nasamsNASAMS
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
m142-himarsM142 HIMARS
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

Contact us about advertising