German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not support allowing Ukraine to use German weapons to hit targets in Russia. He said this on May 26 at an event in Berlin on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the German Constitution, UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

"We have clear rules agreed with Ukraine on arms deliveries, which we have already carried out. And they work. At least that's my assumption," Scholz said.

Scholz also reiterated his thesis that he wants to avoid an escalation of the conflict. Until now, Germany has made the supply of weapons to Ukraine conditional on their not being used on Russian territory.

The country, in particular, provided Ukraine with Mars II long-range missile systems, which have a range of more than 80 kilometers, after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Addendu

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's biggest advantage is that they can fire any weapon from their territory at Ukrainian territory.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba emphasized that the more Ukraine can destroy military targets on Russian territory, the sooner this war will end with Kyiv's victory.

Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yegor Chernev said that on the sidelines of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, US representatives said that the White House has begun discussing the issue of allowing Ukraine to strike at Russian territory with American weapons.