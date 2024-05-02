Donetsk region: Russians hit Sloviansk five times, attacked Toretsk at night

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops fired 1967 times over the past day, including 10 localities, the regional police reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, during the day, police recorded 1967 attacks on the territory of the region.

The enemy attacked 10 localities: the towns of Hirnyk, Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Sloviansk, the villages of Zhelanne, Yampil, the villages of Dalne, Kalynove in Kramatorsk district, and Kalynove in Pokrovsk district. 61 civilian objects were damaged, including 49 residential buildings, garages, a car, and a power line.

In particular:

Russia dropped a KAB-250 bomb on Kalynove of Pokrovsk district, killing one person and injuring two others. Eight private houses were destroyed.

of Pokrovsk district, killing one person and injuring two others. Eight private houses were destroyed. Hirnyk was shelled by the occupants with Uragan MLRS. Two civilians died, six were wounded. Three apartment buildings, 18 private houses and 8 garages were damaged.

was shelled by the occupants with Uragan MLRS. Two civilians died, six were wounded. Three apartment buildings, 18 private houses and 8 garages were damaged. Another civilian was killed by Russian troops in Krasnohorivka , when they hit a private house.

, when they hit a private house. In Kostyantynivka , the invaders struck with a guided aerial bomb "UMPB D-30 SM" - damaging 10 private houses, cars, and a power line.

, the invaders struck with a guided aerial bomb "UMPB D-30 SM" - damaging 10 private houses, cars, and a power line. Five hits were recorded in Sloviansk , where three apartment buildings were damaged.

, where three apartment buildings were damaged. Zhelanne was hit by an UMPB D-30 SM bomb and artillery shelling - 5 houses were damaged.

was hit by an UMPB D-30 SM bomb and artillery shelling - 5 houses were damaged. On the night of May 2, the enemy shelled Toretsk - there are destructions on the territory of an industrial enterprise.

