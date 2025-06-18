$41.530.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

7-year-old Odesa resident, undergoing cancer treatment, died during attack in Israel - Office of the President of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

7-year-old Anastasia Buryk from Odesa died as a result of an Iranian missile strike on a residential building in Bat Yam, Israel. The girl was undergoing treatment for oncology there. Four more people died, one is missing.

7-year-old Odesa resident, undergoing cancer treatment, died during attack in Israel - Office of the President of Ukraine

As a result of an Iranian missile strike on a residential building in the city of Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, 7-year-old Nastya Buryk from Odesa died. The girl was in Israel for treatment of cancer. This was confirmed by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

Iran killed seven-year-old Anastasia Buryk from Odesa, her mother, and two other children in the Israeli city of Bat Yam with a missile strike on a residential building - a total of 4 dead and one missing.

reads the post by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Andriy Yermak reported that the girl was being treated abroad for cancer and was awaiting a bone marrow transplant.

"Russia has been killing Ukrainians and our children with Iranian drones since 2022. It uses missiles against civilians. And it supports Iran today when they strike civilians in Israel. The same is possible everywhere where terrorists disguise themselves as states - the regimes in Iran and Russia are terrorists. They are the same in everything," he added.

We remind you

On June 14, as a result of a massive Iranian missile attack on Israel on June 14, five Ukrainian citizens died. Among the dead are three minor children.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Our people abroad
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Iran
Tel Aviv
