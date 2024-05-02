Russians intensified attacks on Donetsk region: four residents were killed and 8 others wounded overnight

On Wednesday, May 1, four civilians were killed and eight others were injured by shelling by Russian troops in Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

On May 1, Russians killed 4 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Hirnyk, 1 in Kalynove and Krasnohorivka. Another 8 people were wounded in the region over the day - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, the total number of casualties in the region since the beginning of the full-scale invasion:

1945 were killed,

4858 were wounded.

Recall

On May 1, Russian troops shelled the town of Hirnyk in Donetsk region with Uragan systems, killing two people and injuring six.

