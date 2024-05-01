Almost all children evacuated from Donetsk region - RMA

Almost all children have been evacuated from Donetsk region, but a few more children remain in Toretsk and Kurakhiv communities. Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

"I emphasize once again that people should leave the region, take care of themselves and their loved ones. The evacuation continues. Now we have mandatory evacuation throughout the region and forced evacuation from the front line. We have taken out almost all the children. There are a few children left in the Toretsk community and the Kurakhiv community. All the children have been taken from the front line," said Filashkin.

Russian troops shelled Kalynove village of Novohrodivka community in Donetsk region this morning. One person was reported dead and two others injured.