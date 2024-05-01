Russian troops shelled Hirnyk in Donetsk region with Uragan: two dead and six wounded reported

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100376 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110879 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153538 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157260 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253430 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174810 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165954 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148412 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227527 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113092 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 25568 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 39099 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 26193 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 32623 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 29893 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253430 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227527 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213386 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239038 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225702 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100376 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70433 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76955 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113498 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114365 views
Russian troops shelled Hirnyk in Donetsk region with Uragan: two dead and six wounded reported

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30212 views

Russian troops shelled the town of Hirnyk in Donetsk region with Uragan systems, killing 2 people and wounding 6.

Today, on May 1, in the afternoon, Russian troops shelled Hirnyk in Donetsk region with Uragan rocket launchers, causing casualties. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports .

Russians attacked the town with "Uragans" this afternoon. It is known that a 57-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were killed. The wounded are being provided with all the necessary medical care,

- the statement said.

Details

The final information on the number of victims and the extent of damage will be established later.

Recall

Russian troops shelled Kalynove village of Novohrodivka community in Donetsk region once again this morning. One person was reported dead and two others injured.

Olga Rozgon

War
novohrodivkaNovohrodivka

