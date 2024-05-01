Russian troops shelled Hirnyk in Donetsk region with Uragan: two dead and six wounded reported

Today, on May 1, in the afternoon, Russian troops shelled Hirnyk in Donetsk region with Uragan rocket launchers, causing casualties. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports .

Russians attacked the town with "Uragans" this afternoon. It is known that a 57-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were killed. The wounded are being provided with all the necessary medical care, - the statement said.

Details

The final information on the number of victims and the extent of damage will be established later.

Recall

Russian troops shelled Kalynove village of Novohrodivka community in Donetsk region once again this morning. One person was reported dead and two others injured.