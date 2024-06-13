Ukraine has already received $98 billion within the Ramstein format framework, but new decisions must be made, especially on air defense - Austin

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 47343 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136055 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141307 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233136 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169820 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162726 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147304 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216660 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112871 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203323 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 51771 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 33729 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 46017 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105738 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101300 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233136 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216660 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203323 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229503 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216848 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101300 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105738 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157292 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156122 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159949 views
Actual
Ukraine has already received $98 billion within the Ramstein format framework, but new decisions must be made, especially on air defense - Austin

Ukraine has already received $98 billion within the Ramstein format framework, but new decisions must be made, especially on air defense - Austin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 90555 views

The countries participating in the contact group have allocated more than $98 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and are moving at full speed to provide Ukraine with what it desperately needs, and this must continue, and new solutions must be found, especially for Ukraine's air defense challenges, the Pentagon chief said.

The countries participating in the Contact Group in Ramstein format have allocated more than $98 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and are moving at full speed to provide Ukraine with what it desperately needs, and this must continue, and new solutions must be found, especially for the challenges of Ukraine's air defense. This was stated by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the beginning of the Ramstein meeting on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"I am proud that this contact group has provided more than $98 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since February 2022. And this coalition continues to find innovative and sustainable ways to accelerate critical capabilities to meet Ukraine's most pressing needs," Austin said.

"It's been almost two months since President Biden signed the National Security Supplemental Bill into law. The United States continues to provide urgently needed security assistance... Since the supplemental became law, the United States has already delivered tens of thousands of artillery rounds, thousands of anti-tank mines, hundreds of MLRS and anti-tank weapons, and more air defense capabilities to help Ukraine repel Russian forces near Kharkiv," the Pentagon chief said.

He noted that Biden also announced a new aid package, "which will provide Ukraine with more air defense equipment, armored vehicles, anti-tank weapons, artillery systems and ammunition.

He also highlighted some of the decisions of other countries. "I am grateful to Sweden for announcing its largest military assistance package to date - approximately $1.23 billion. This includes two airborne surveillance and control aircraft that will be critical to Ukraine's long-range air surveillance capabilities," the U.S. Secretary of Defense said.

"I am also grateful to the host country of Belgium, which has committed to delivering 30 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by 2028, as well as an additional $1 billion in military assistance this year," he said.

Austin also expressed gratitude "for her recent pledge to increase the number of air defense missiles.

And so countries are moving at flank speed to get Ukraine the capabilities that it so urgently needs. And we must keep doing so. We must keep finding new solutions, especially for Ukraine's air-defense challenges

- the Pentagon chief emphasized.

"And we will continue to support Ukraine's long-term security. And you can see that in Ukraine's new bilateral security agreements with Belgium, Iceland, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden," Austin said.

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine are already 350 thousand killed or wounded, 24 ships - Austin13.06.24, 15:36 • 23364 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
reaktyvna-systema-zalpovoho-vohniu-m270M270 (MLRS)
islandiiaIceland
swedenSweden
belgiumBelgium
norwayNorway
spainSpain
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
portugalPortugal
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising