Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine are already 350 thousand killed or wounded, 24 ships - Austin

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine are already 350 thousand killed or wounded, 24 ships - Austin

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine are already 350 thousand killed or wounded, 24 ships - Austin

Kyiv  •  UNN

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, at least 350,000 Russian servicemen have been killed or wounded, and 24 Russian vessels have been sunk or damaged in the Black Sea, underscoring the high price that Russia has paid for the imperial ambitions of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, at least 350,000 Russian servicemen have been killed or wounded and 24 Russian vessels have been sunk or damaged in the Black Sea, underscoring the high price Russia has paid for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's imperial ambitions. This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the beginning of the Ramstein meeting on Thursday, UNN reports.

Since Putin's full-scale invasion in February 2022, at least 350,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded. Ukrainian forces sink, destroy or damage 24 Russian vessels in the Black Sea

- Austin pointed out.

According to him, "since September last year - just before the Kremlin's offensive resumed - Russia has lost more than 2,600 combat vehicles on the front line in Ukraine." "While advancing west of Avdiivka, the Russian occupiers lost more than 160 combat vehicles in May alone," he added.

"So this is just one reminder of the price that Russia has paid for Putin's imperial ambitions. And it's another reminder of Ukraine's resolve," Austin said.

"And have no doubt. Ukraine's partners around the world support it," the Pentagon chief emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
black-seaBlack Sea
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising