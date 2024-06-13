Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine are already 350 thousand killed or wounded, 24 ships - Austin

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, at least 350,000 Russian servicemen have been killed or wounded and 24 Russian vessels have been sunk or damaged in the Black Sea, underscoring the high price Russia has paid for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's imperial ambitions. This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the beginning of the Ramstein meeting on Thursday, UNN reports.

According to him, "since September last year - just before the Kremlin's offensive resumed - Russia has lost more than 2,600 combat vehicles on the front line in Ukraine." "While advancing west of Avdiivka, the Russian occupiers lost more than 160 combat vehicles in May alone," he added.

"So this is just one reminder of the price that Russia has paid for Putin's imperial ambitions. And it's another reminder of Ukraine's resolve," Austin said.

"And have no doubt. Ukraine's partners around the world support it," the Pentagon chief emphasized.

