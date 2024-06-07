ukenru
Austin commented on Washington's approval of attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation

Austin commented on Washington's approval of attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 18350 views

Lloyd Austin said that the limited permission granted to the Ukrainian army to strike US ammunition at targets on Russian territory would be "very, very useful" for Ukraine.

Lloyd Austin spoke about the limited permission given by the United States to Ukraine for strikes on the territory of Russia. The head of the Pentagon in particular noted that this is "very, very useful.

This is reported by CNN, reports UNN.

Details

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in an interview with CNN on Thursday that a new policy that allows the Ukrainian military to launch limited strikes on Russian territory with American ammunition will be "very, very useful for Ukrainians in the future.

The head of the Pentagon also formulated the following thesis:

We have given Ukraine the opportunity to return fire, shoot back at Russian troops who are shooting at them, and be able to destroy their artillery batteries when they are shooting at Ukrainians

Austin said on The Situation Room program.

context

US President Joe Biden has granted Ukraine permission to launch strikes with American ammunition on Russian territory. However, these strikes are limited to targets near the border with Kharkiv, where Russian troops have concentrated their efforts.

addition

In addition, Austin responded to the alleged decline in support in the United States, noting that he believes in "strong support for Ukraine" among both political parties.

The US Secretary of Defense noted that  the Russian president probably won't stop trying to seize Ukraine.

I was sure that the right thing would happen, because every time you see such support on both sides of the aisle, Congress will find a way to do everything possible to achieve the goal. Which they did in this case, because it's the right thing to do. And Ukraine is important... not only for Ukraine, not only for Europe - it is important for us and it is important for the whole world. So, we need to make sure that Putin will not be able to trample on Ukraine, because, as the president said, there is a high probability, almost one hundred percent, that Putin will not stop there. It will continue to move forward in other acts of aggression

"he said.

"We do not authorize strikes on moscow": Biden on the use of US weapons for strikes on the territory of the russian federation06.06.24, 15:32 • 23185 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CNN
Lloyd Austin
Joe Biden
United States

