"We do not authorize strikes on moscow": Biden on the use of US weapons for strikes on the territory of the russian federation

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 55941 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102588 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145739 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150182 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246335 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173243 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164662 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148214 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223619 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113020 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 47441 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 59420 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 98626 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38889 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31872 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246335 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223619 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209942 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235820 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222753 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 55941 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31872 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38889 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112081 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113039 views
"We do not authorize strikes on moscow": Biden on the use of US weapons for strikes on the territory of the russian federation

"We do not authorize strikes on moscow": Biden on the use of US weapons for strikes on the territory of the russian federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23186 views

Against the background of information that the United States allowed Ukraine to use American weapons to strike at Russia, Joe Biden said that the White House never authorizes strikes on Moscow or the Kremlin.

Washington did not allow Ukraine to use American weapons to strike deep into the territory of the Russian Federation, because the White House never authorizes strikes on Moscow. This was stated in an interview for ABC News by US President Joe Biden, reports UNN.

Details 

The host wrote down from Biden whether the Ukrainian Defense Forces used American weapons after the White House lifted restrictions on strikes on border areas. 

The White House leader did not give a direct answer, but made it clear that these weapons will not be used to attack the Russian capital or government residence.

The USA secretly allowed Ukraine to use American weapons to attack the russian federation near Kharkiv Oblast30.05.24, 23:30 • 32604 views

They (strikes - ED.) are allowed to be used near the border, when they are used on the other side of the border to attack specific targets in Ukraine. if we do not authorize strikes 200 miles deep into Russia, we do not authorize strikes on Moscow, on the Kremlin

- said Joe Biden. 

addition

During the interview, Biden was also asked if he was concerned about the statements of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who recently noted that "the supply of high-precision weapons to Ukraine for strikes on Russian territory is a direct participation in this war.

The US president once again stressed that American weapons are used only to protect Ukraine from constant attacks and shelling by the Russian Federation.

We are not talking about giving them weapons to strike at Moscow, to strike at the Kremlin, to strike...only across the border, from where they receive significant attacks from conventional weapons used by the Russians to enter Ukraine and kill Ukrainians

Biden said.

recall

The other day, The Associated Press stated that Ukraine has already used American weapons to launch attacks on Russia, in particular, to strike at the Russian s-300/400 air defense battery in the Belgorod region.

The Russian Federation warned that it can supply weapons for strikes on objects in the West06.06.24, 10:58 • 23841 view

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

