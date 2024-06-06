"We do not authorize strikes on moscow": Biden on the use of US weapons for strikes on the territory of the russian federation

Washington did not allow Ukraine to use American weapons to strike deep into the territory of the Russian Federation, because the White House never authorizes strikes on Moscow. This was stated in an interview for ABC News by US President Joe Biden, reports UNN.

The host wrote down from Biden whether the Ukrainian Defense Forces used American weapons after the White House lifted restrictions on strikes on border areas.

The White House leader did not give a direct answer, but made it clear that these weapons will not be used to attack the Russian capital or government residence.

They (strikes - ED.) are allowed to be used near the border, when they are used on the other side of the border to attack specific targets in Ukraine. if we do not authorize strikes 200 miles deep into Russia, we do not authorize strikes on Moscow, on the Kremlin - said Joe Biden.

During the interview, Biden was also asked if he was concerned about the statements of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who recently noted that "the supply of high-precision weapons to Ukraine for strikes on Russian territory is a direct participation in this war.

The US president once again stressed that American weapons are used only to protect Ukraine from constant attacks and shelling by the Russian Federation.

We are not talking about giving them weapons to strike at Moscow, to strike at the Kremlin, to strike...only across the border, from where they receive significant attacks from conventional weapons used by the Russians to enter Ukraine and kill Ukrainians Biden said.

The other day, The Associated Press stated that Ukraine has already used American weapons to launch attacks on Russia, in particular, to strike at the Russian s-300/400 air defense battery in the Belgorod region.

The Russian Federation warned that it can supply weapons for strikes on objects in the West