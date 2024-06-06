The Russian Federation warned that it can supply weapons for strikes on objects in the West

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

The Russian Federation warned that it can supply weapons for strikes on objects in the West

The Russian Federation warned that it can supply weapons for strikes on objects in the West

Russia has warned that it could supply weapons to strike targets in the West, as Ukraine has been allowed to attack Russian territory.

Moscow believes that allowing Ukraine to strike targets on Russian territory could lead to "very serious problems," Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Moscow could supply weapons for strikes.

This is reported by the BBC, reports UNN.

Details

In order to attack Western facilities, Moscow can arm other countries, the newspaper writes. It is indicated that Putin made a statement about the fact that Ukraine received the green light for strikes on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, the head of the Kremlin hinted at the following::

If someone thinks that it is possible to supply such weapons to a war zone in order to attack our territory and create problems for us, then why don't we have the right to supply weapons of the same class to regions of the world where sensitive objects of these countries will be attacked?

- said the Russian President.

He did not specify which countries Moscow might supply weapons to, but said that "the response may be asymmetric. We'll think about it.

The Russian president also mentioned Germany, Germany's permission to freely hit targets on the territory of Russia with long-range German-made weapons.

"When they say that there will be more missiles that will hit targets on Russian territory, it finally destroys Russian-German relations," the president of the Russian Federation said.

recall

Putin has threatened to use all means, including nuclear weapons, to protect the interests of the Russian Federation in the event of a threat, while denying accusations of rattling nuclear weapons.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the World
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

