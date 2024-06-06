The Russian Federation warned that it can supply weapons for strikes on objects in the West

Moscow believes that allowing Ukraine to strike targets on Russian territory could lead to "very serious problems," Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Moscow could supply weapons for strikes.

This is reported by the BBC, reports UNN.

Details

In order to attack Western facilities, Moscow can arm other countries, the newspaper writes. It is indicated that Putin made a statement about the fact that Ukraine received the green light for strikes on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, the head of the Kremlin hinted at the following::

If someone thinks that it is possible to supply such weapons to a war zone in order to attack our territory and create problems for us, then why don't we have the right to supply weapons of the same class to regions of the world where sensitive objects of these countries will be attacked? - said the Russian President.

He did not specify which countries Moscow might supply weapons to, but said that "the response may be asymmetric. We'll think about it.

The Russian president also mentioned Germany, Germany's permission to freely hit targets on the territory of Russia with long-range German-made weapons.

"When they say that there will be more missiles that will hit targets on Russian territory, it finally destroys Russian-German relations," the president of the Russian Federation said.

recall

Putin has threatened to use all means, including nuclear weapons, to protect the interests of the Russian Federation in the event of a threat, while denying accusations of rattling nuclear weapons.

Putin said that 6,465 Ukrainian soldiers are in Russian captivity