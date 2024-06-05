Putin said that 6,465 Ukrainian soldiers are in Russian captivity

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that there are 6,465 Ukrainian soldiers in Russian captivity, reports UNN with reference to TASS.

There are 1,348 Russians in Ukrainian captivity, and 6,465 Ukrainian soldiers in Russian captivity - Putin said.

In addition, the Russian dictator noted that the irretrievable losses of the Russian Federation in Ukraine are several times less than those of the enemy.

Note that information regarding losses contradicts information from the Ukrainian General Staff, as well as foreign intelligence services, which indicate significant losses in the Russian Federation.

As reported in The British Ministry of Defense, the total number of Russian losses (killed and wounded) since the beginning of the war in February 2022 is now likely to reach 500 thousand, and the average Russian losses in May amounted to more than 1,200 people, which is the highest figure since the beginning of the war.

Add

In February, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that 31 thousand Ukrainian soldiers died in this war.

According to him, 180 thousand Russians were also killed in the war ,and together with the wounded, the enemy's losses reach 500 thousand people.