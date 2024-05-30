The USA secretly allowed Ukraine to use American weapons to attack the russian federation near Kharkiv Oblast

The Biden administration quietly allowed Ukraine to strike at russia. This is reported by POLITICO, reports UNN.

Details

On Thursday, it was announced that the Biden administration secretly gave Ukraine permission to use weapons provided by the United States for strikes inside the russian Federation, but exclusively in the Kharkiv region.

The president recently ordered his team to ensure that Ukraine can use American weapons to counter the fire in Kharkiv, so that Ukraine can respond to russian forces that are striking them or preparing to strike them - statements to one of the US officials.

It is important to note that this official noted that the policy of allowing long-range strikes inside the russian federation "has not changed.

Similar statements regarding the permission to defeat the Russian Federation by Ukraine were confirmed by another official. According to him, the United States decided to allow Ukraine "flexibility" in defending itself from attacks on the border near Kharkiv.

Therefore, this gives Ukraine the opportunity to use American weapons, in particular missiles and rocket-propelled grenades, to destroy russian missiles aimed at Kharkiv, attack troops near the russian border and shoot down russian bombers. At the same time, Ukraine does not have the right to use these weapons to destroy civilian infrastructure or carry out missile strikes at a long distance in the depths of the territory of the russian federation.

Add

At first, the Biden administration feared an escalation due to more direct US involvement in the war, but the worsening situation for Ukraine, in particular the offensive of russian troops in Kharkiv, forced the American president to change his mind.

