The USA secretly allowed Ukraine to use American weapons to attack the russian federation near Kharkiv Oblast

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 43340 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101073 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144315 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148889 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244420 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172930 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164441 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148168 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222482 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113004 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 78331 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110620 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 37890 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 51177 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 87769 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244420 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222482 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208815 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234729 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221702 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 43340 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 26106 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 31264 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110620 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112599 views
The USA secretly allowed Ukraine to use American weapons to attack the russian federation near Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32601 views

The Biden administration secretly allowed Ukraine to use US-provided weapons to strike the territory of the russian federation bordering Kharkiv region for the purpose of self-defense against enemy attacks.

The Biden administration quietly allowed Ukraine to strike at russia. This is reported by POLITICO, reports UNN.

Details

On Thursday, it was announced that the Biden administration secretly gave Ukraine permission to use weapons provided by the United States for strikes inside the russian Federation, but exclusively in the Kharkiv region.

The president recently ordered his team to ensure that Ukraine can use American weapons to counter the fire in Kharkiv, so that Ukraine can respond to russian forces that are striking them or preparing to strike them

- statements to one of the US officials.

It is important to note that this official noted that the policy of allowing long-range strikes inside the russian federation "has not changed.

Similar statements regarding the permission to defeat the Russian Federation by Ukraine were confirmed by another official. According to him,  the United States decided to allow Ukraine "flexibility" in defending itself from attacks on the border near Kharkiv.

Therefore, this gives Ukraine the opportunity to use American weapons, in particular missiles and rocket-propelled grenades, to destroy russian missiles aimed at Kharkiv, attack troops near the russian border and shoot down russian bombers. At the same time, Ukraine does not have the right to use these weapons to destroy civilian infrastructure or carry out missile strikes at a long distance in the depths of the territory of the russian federation.

Add

At first, the Biden administration feared an escalation due to more direct US involvement in the war, but the worsening situation for Ukraine, in particular the offensive of russian troops in Kharkiv, forced the American president to change his mind.

Macron calls for allowing Ukraine to strike at Russian territory with Western weapons28.05.24, 21:39 • 67104 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

