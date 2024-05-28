Macron calls for allowing Ukraine to strike at Russian territory with Western weapons

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 1781 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 81909 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140882 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145897 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240667 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172193 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163856 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148064 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220265 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112963 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111329 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 41231 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 59998 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107217 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 61156 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240668 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220266 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206754 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232795 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219901 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 1803 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14014 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21031 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107217 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111329 views
Macron calls for allowing Ukraine to strike at Russian territory with Western weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 67111 views

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for allowing Ukraine to attack Russian military targets on Russian territory with Western weapons to neutralize the sources from which missiles are launched against Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken in favor of allowing Ukraine to attack Russian positions on Russian territory with Western weapons, reports UNN with reference to t-online.

“We believe that we must allow them to neutralize the military sites from which the missiles are launched and, in fact, the military sites from which Ukraine is attacked,” Macron said in Meseberg.

Should be able to fight back: Johnson on allowing Ukraine to hit the territory of the Russian Federation with American weapons22.05.24, 18:48 • 36506 views

At the same time, he clarifies: "We must not allow other targets in Russia to be hit, certainly civilian or other military targets.

Finland did not prohibit Ukraine from attacking russia with transferred weapons28.02.24, 21:55 • 38009 views

Recall

Ukrainian officials are making a new attempt to negotiate with the Biden administration to lift the ban on the use of US weapons for strikes inside Russia. Until now, the relevant US policy did not allow the Ukrainian armed forces to attack the positions of the Russian armed forces when they were preparing to attack the Kharkiv region.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken saidthat the U.S. neither encourages nor facilitates strikes against Russia with U.S. weapons, but noted that Ukraine decides how to conduct its war.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
finlandFinland
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

