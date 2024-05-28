Macron calls for allowing Ukraine to strike at Russian territory with Western weapons

French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken in favor of allowing Ukraine to attack Russian positions on Russian territory with Western weapons, reports UNN with reference to t-online.

“We believe that we must allow them to neutralize the military sites from which the missiles are launched and, in fact, the military sites from which Ukraine is attacked,” Macron said in Meseberg.

Should be able to fight back: Johnson on allowing Ukraine to hit the territory of the Russian Federation with American weapons

At the same time, he clarifies: "We must not allow other targets in Russia to be hit, certainly civilian or other military targets.

Finland did not prohibit Ukraine from attacking russia with transferred weapons

Recall

Ukrainian officials are making a new attempt to negotiate with the Biden administration to lift the ban on the use of US weapons for strikes inside Russia. Until now, the relevant US policy did not allow the Ukrainian armed forces to attack the positions of the Russian armed forces when they were preparing to attack the Kharkiv region.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken saidthat the U.S. neither encourages nor facilitates strikes against Russia with U.S. weapons, but noted that Ukraine decides how to conduct its war.