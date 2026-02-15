German Stark opens technology center in Ukraine and launches production of attack drones

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
07:48 PM • 5150 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
05:06 PM • 12432 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 14477 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 15183 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 16259 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 16608 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 14273 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 14835 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 14791 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 14244 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.7m/s
84%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Patrol police released bodycam footage from the night a man died during detentionVideoFebruary 14, 01:12 PM • 11478 views
"I saw the thirst for victory" - Rutte recalled Patron and his trip to Chernihiv regionFebruary 14, 01:24 PM • 5110 views
US military attacked drug traffickers' vessel in Caribbean Sea, three people killedVideoFebruary 14, 01:38 PM • 6850 views
Zelenskyy, at a meeting with Aliyev, named the only reason for the duration of the war with RussiaPhotoVideoFebruary 14, 04:50 PM • 8246 views
"This is a surprise" - Zelenskyy commented on the change of the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations05:39 PM • 7496 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 75148 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 118207 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 68969 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 86451 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 127035 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Ilham Aliyev
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Azerbaijan
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 15378 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 15016 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 18354 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 41599 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 40366 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Pantsir missile system
Gold

German Stark opens technology center in Ukraine and launches production of attack drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

German startup Stark has opened a 2,000 square meter R&D center in Ukraine and is beginning construction of production facilities for unmanned systems. The company plans to produce Virtus loitering munitions with a range of up to 100 km and the Minerva AI system.

German Stark opens technology center in Ukraine and launches production of attack drones
Photo: Stark

German defense startup Stark has announced a massive expansion of its presence in Ukraine, opening a new 2,000-square-meter research and development (R&D) center. The company is also beginning construction of production facilities for unmanned systems. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The new technology hub is designed to accommodate over 200 specialists who will be engaged in system integration, military training, and software improvement. The main goal of the project is to minimize the path from design idea to serial production, using the results of tests on the front line. Through localization, Stark plans to attract regional supply chains, which will increase the industrial resilience of production and make it independent of external logistics.

Germany to deploy 12,000 kamikaze drones near its eastern border with Russia29.10.25, 12:27 • 3688 views

The German company considers Ukraine a key partner in shaping the new architecture of European security. In addition to the Ukrainian branch, the startup has already expanded its network to Greece, Great Britain, and Sweden. Stark's rapid development is confirmed by a recent contract with a NATO country for the supply of Virtus loitering munitions, the first batches of which will be delivered to the customer in February 2026.

Technological features: Virtus and Vanta

The main product that Ukrainian production will focus on is likely to be the Virtus loitering munition. This drone is capable of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), which allows it to be launched from any confined area without launchers.

Virtus loitering munition. Photo: Stark
Virtus loitering munition. Photo: Stark

Key characteristics of Virtus:

  • Range: up to 100 km.
    • Speed: cruising – 120 km/h, maximum (in dive) – 250 km/h.
      • Weight: total – 30 kg, warhead – 5 kg.
        • Intelligence: The Minerva AI system allows autonomous target identification even in conditions of electronic warfare and GPS absence.

          In parallel, the company is developing the Vanta line of unmanned boats.

          German startup Stark to supply Virtus drones to a NATO country in Northern Europe05.02.26, 02:11 • 4109 views

          Stepan Haftko

          War in UkraineTechnologies
          Technology
          War in Ukraine
          NATO
          Sweden
          Great Britain
          Greece
          Ukraine