German Stark opens technology center in Ukraine and launches production of attack drones

Photo: Stark

German defense startup Stark has announced a massive expansion of its presence in Ukraine, opening a new 2,000-square-meter research and development (R&D) center. The company is also beginning construction of production facilities for unmanned systems. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The new technology hub is designed to accommodate over 200 specialists who will be engaged in system integration, military training, and software improvement. The main goal of the project is to minimize the path from design idea to serial production, using the results of tests on the front line. Through localization, Stark plans to attract regional supply chains, which will increase the industrial resilience of production and make it independent of external logistics.

The German company considers Ukraine a key partner in shaping the new architecture of European security. In addition to the Ukrainian branch, the startup has already expanded its network to Greece, Great Britain, and Sweden. Stark's rapid development is confirmed by a recent contract with a NATO country for the supply of Virtus loitering munitions, the first batches of which will be delivered to the customer in February 2026.

Technological features: Virtus and Vanta

The main product that Ukrainian production will focus on is likely to be the Virtus loitering munition. This drone is capable of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), which allows it to be launched from any confined area without launchers.

Virtus loitering munition. Photo: Stark

Key characteristics of Virtus:

Range: up to 100 km.

Speed: cruising – 120 km/h, maximum (in dive) – 250 km/h.

Weight: total – 30 kg, warhead – 5 kg.

Intelligence: The Minerva AI system allows autonomous target identification even in conditions of electronic warfare and GPS absence.

In parallel, the company is developing the Vanta line of unmanned boats.

