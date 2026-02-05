$43.190.22
German startup Stark to supply Virtus drones to a NATO country in Northern Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

German company Stark has signed a contract to supply Virtus drones to a NATO country. The first drones will be delivered to the customer in February 2026, with full contract execution planned by the end of August.

The German defense company Stark, which has an official representative office in Ukraine, has signed a contract for the supply of Virtus loitering munitions with one of the NATO countries. According to the terms of the agreement, the first drones will be delivered to the customer in February 2026, and the full execution of the contract is planned by the end of August. This is reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The Virtus kamikaze drone was developed taking into account direct combat experience in Ukraine, where the system underwent testing for many months. The drone is equipped with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability, has a range of up to 100 km, and can reach speeds of up to 250 km/h when diving on a target. An important advantage of Virtus is the integrated Minerva artificial intelligence, which allows the drone to autonomously recognize and hit targets even in the complete absence of a GPS signal or active operation of enemy electronic warfare systems.

Speed, reliability, and a deep understanding of operational realities are crucial today

— Stark company noted, commenting on the signing of the contract.

Although the exact value of the agreement and the name of the customer country are not disclosed due to confidentiality, it is known that it is a Northern European state that seeks to strengthen its defense capabilities against regional threats.

Competition with giants and recognition in the Bundeswehr

The contract with a NATO country became another success for Stark after the company received an order from the Bundeswehr. Earlier, German media reported on the low effectiveness of Virtus in exercises, but Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer officially denied these rumors. According to him, the drones demonstrated target engagement effectiveness at a level of over 90%.

Russian military facing Starlink problems - media

In addition to the German army, other allies are also showing interest in Virtus, as the system can carry a payload of up to 5 kg, making it effective against heavy armored vehicles.

The presence of Stark's office in Ukraine allows developers to quickly improve software based on real data from the battlefield, which makes this drone one of the most adaptable products to modern warfare conditions on the world market.

Ukrainian developers to compete for $1.1 billion from the Pentagon: who became the main competitor

Stepan Haftko

