08:17 PM • 1338 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
07:40 PM • 3356 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
06:32 PM • 5510 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
04:19 PM • 10628 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 13592 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 12576 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM • 12476 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 19110 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 25883 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 19808 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
Russian military facing Starlink problems - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Russian Z-channels report mass disconnections of Starlink terminals at the front, which, according to them, allegedly affect both sides of the conflict.

Russian military facing Starlink problems - media

Russian Z-publics report a massive shutdown of Starlink terminals at the front, while they claim that the outages affect both sides of the conflict. This is reported by Astra, which notes that the causes of the failures are unknown, UNN reports.

"A massive disconnection of Russians from Starlink at the front has begun: the information is confirmed by our sources. Everything is working for Ukrainian soldiers," writes Times of Ukraine.

Musk reacts to Ukraine's appeal regarding Starlink: restrictions worked01.02.26, 12:21 • 9502 views

The disconnections are likely related to attempts to prevent Russian drones from using Starlink for attacks. Earlier, Elon Musk confirmed that Ukrainian authorities had asked SpaceX to restrict Russia's use of the system at the front.

SpaceX began blocking Starlink for Russian drones31.01.26, 23:59 • 10137 views

Antonina Tumanova

