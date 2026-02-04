Russian military facing Starlink problems - media

Russian Z-publics report a massive shutdown of Starlink terminals at the front, while they claim that the outages affect both sides of the conflict. This is reported by Astra, which notes that the causes of the failures are unknown, UNN reports.

"A massive disconnection of Russians from Starlink at the front has begun: the information is confirmed by our sources. Everything is working for Ukrainian soldiers," writes Times of Ukraine.

The disconnections are likely related to attempts to prevent Russian drones from using Starlink for attacks. Earlier, Elon Musk confirmed that Ukrainian authorities had asked SpaceX to restrict Russia's use of the system at the front.

