Musk reacts to Ukraine's appeal regarding Starlink: restrictions worked

Elon Musk responded to the Ukrainian side's appeal regarding the use of Starlink by Russian military personnel, stating that the introduced restrictions have already yielded results. This was reported by UNN with reference to the X page of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

It seems the steps we have taken to stop unauthorized use of Starlink by Russia have worked. Let us know if more needs to be done - Elon Musk reported.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, in response, stated that the first actions are already yielding practical results and emphasized close cooperation with the SpaceX team.

The first steps are already yielding real results. We are working very closely with your team on the next important steps. Thank you for being with us. You are a true defender of freedom and a true friend of the Ukrainian people - Fedorov noted.

Additionally

