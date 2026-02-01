Musk reacts to Ukraine's appeal regarding Starlink: restrictions worked

$42.850.00
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
06:56 AM • 8376 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 25711 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 44089 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 32514 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 31481 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 25883 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 16270 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 13909 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 7768 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
Mostly Crimeans: the names of all who went down with the cruiser "Moskva" have been established
Ukrainian Defense Forces show defeat of four Russian platoons in Pokrovsk directionVideoFebruary 1, 01:31 AM • 9860 views
ISW: cascading power outages in Ukraine during the "truce" are not a significant concession from RussiaFebruary 1, 02:39 AM • 6700 views
No protracted war: Trump considers options for swift military action against Iran - WSJFebruary 1, 03:13 AM • 4414 views
Enemy UAV hits house in Dnipro, two people killedPhoto05:39 AM • 8798 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 44610 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 73748 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 52816 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 58571 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 60387 views
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideo06:27 AM • 3940 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 23786 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 26916 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 30030 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 30923 views
Musk reacts to Ukraine's appeal regarding Starlink: restrictions worked

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Elon Musk stated that the restrictions imposed on the use of Starlink by Russian military personnel have already yielded results. Ukraine's Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov confirmed the practical results and emphasized close cooperation.

Musk reacts to Ukraine's appeal regarding Starlink: restrictions worked

Elon Musk responded to the Ukrainian side's appeal regarding the use of Starlink by Russian military personnel, stating that the introduced restrictions have already yielded results. This was reported by UNN with reference to the X page of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

It seems the steps we have taken to stop unauthorized use of Starlink by Russia have worked. Let us know if more needs to be done

- Elon Musk reported.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, in response, stated that the first actions are already yielding practical results and emphasized close cooperation with the SpaceX team.

The first steps are already yielding real results. We are working very closely with your team on the next important steps. Thank you for being with us. You are a true defender of freedom and a true friend of the Ukrainian people

- Fedorov noted.

Additionally

Billionaire, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to the request of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov regarding the use of Starlink on Russian UAVs.

Alla Kiosak

Ukraine