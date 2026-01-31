SpaceX began blocking Starlink for Russian drones

$42.850.00
05:53 PM • 8000 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
05:28 PM • 13305 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
04:54 PM • 12713 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 13597 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 13490 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 11221 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 10547 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 5924 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 11107 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 18457 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Popular news
Occupiers' morale relies on opioids: GUR released new interceptsVideoJanuary 31, 01:23 PM • 11435 views
The Coordination Headquarters approved the mandatory evacuation of 25 children with their parents from seven settlements in Kharkiv OblastJanuary 31, 01:38 PM • 7148 views
Putin's special envoy arrived in Miami and has already left for negotiations with Trump's representativesVideoJanuary 31, 01:52 PM • 13136 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passport04:40 PM • 8212 views
Nuclear power plants return to full capacity, energy system stabilizes – Ukrenergo06:22 PM • 5040 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 29961 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 59571 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 40225 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 45313 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 48051 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passport04:40 PM • 8266 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 19405 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 23572 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 24228 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 22819 views
SpaceX began blocking Starlink for Russian drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, at the request of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, is taking measures against the use of Starlink terminals by Russians for drone strikes. These actions are aimed at protecting Ukrainian military personnel, civilians, and infrastructure from threats posed by enemy UAVs.

SpaceX began blocking Starlink for Russian drones

Elon Musk's SpaceX, at the request of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, has begun taking the first countermeasures against the use of Starlink terminals by Russians for drone attacks. This was reported by Serhiy Beskrestnov (call sign "Flash"), an advisor to the head of the department on technological issues, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, he cannot "publicly announce everything that has already been done, is being done, and will be done."

But all these actions are aimed at one goal: protecting the residents of our country (both military and civilian) and our infrastructure facilities from the threat posed by enemy attack UAVs.

- noted "Flash".

He emphasized that the current solutions are temporary and will be replaced by a "global, well-thought-out solution that will take us time."

"Also, it's long overdue to collect all information across the country regarding SpaceX service users in the Army. I won't hide it, such attempts have already been made, but many soldiers who use volunteer Starlinks and personal Starlinks did not want to submit information to the command. Suddenly the commander will take it away, or a new one won't give it, or something else. ... I once again apologize to those who were temporarily affected by the measures taken, but for the security of the country, these are very important and necessary actions right now," added "Flash."

Context

Recently, Ukrainian specialists discovered a Starlink terminal on board a downed Russian BM-35 drone. This allows operators to control the device over long distances, making it almost invulnerable to electronic warfare.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine contacted SpaceX to resolve the issue of Starlink use on Russian drones. Mykhailo Fedorov thanked Elon Musk for his quick response and for starting work on the situation.

The integration of SpaceX satellite communication into the drone's design allows operators to control the device in real-time over vast distances.

Sikorski urged Musk to limit Starlink for Russians: he exploded with insults28.01.26, 12:45 • 24038 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineTechnologies
War in Ukraine
Starlink
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Elon Musk